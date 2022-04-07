Demeo: PC Edition is Now Available in Early Access!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Adventurers, it’s time to unite! A dark force has taken over the underworld of Demeo and it’s a world you’re not likely to survive alone.

Choose between five brave heroes and assemble your party in multiplayer or skirmish mode and fight your way through the levels to reach the final boss. Three great adventures await you with much more to come!

All players have access to both the PC and VR versions of the game in your library and cross-play is available between all platforms.

Join the Demeo Discord to find more players to join your adventures.

What are you waiting for? The elven spirits are calling you!

- The Demeo Team