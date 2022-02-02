Hotfix Update 1.2.1 is live

Salsa DLC came with an unforseen bug where AI would just get stuck. We've fixed that, and some other minor details.
- [Fix] Fixed several minor bugs relating to build action from Architect in relation to Forum Tiles.
- [Fix] Libya Province name has been fixed on the Bysantium map.
- [Fix] Fixed the bug causing AI to be stuck during an AI turn.
- [Fix] Fixed a rare bug where where sometimes a player with full Storehouse receiving Salt during a Prefect action couldn't confirm the action - and thus progress.
- [Localization] Localization has been updated.
