 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Concordia: Digital Edition update for 2 February 2022

Hotfix Update 1.2.1 is live

Share · View all patches · Build 8124019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Salsa DLC came with an unforseen bug where AI would just get stuck. We've fixed that, and some other minor details.

  • [Fix] Fixed several minor bugs relating to build action from Architect in relation to Forum Tiles.
  • [Fix] Libya Province name has been fixed on the Bysantium map.
  • [Fix] Fixed the bug causing AI to be stuck during an AI turn.
  • [Fix] Fixed a rare bug where where sometimes a player with full Storehouse receiving Salt during a Prefect action couldn't confirm the action - and thus progress.
  • [Localization] Localization has been updated.

Changed files in this update

Concordia: Digital Edition - Windows Content Depot 1450331
  • Loading history…
Concordia: Digital Edition - Mac OS Content Depot 1450332
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.