Update 2.1.300. Daily quests

Added boards with daily quests from locals, new abilities for a number of skills, as well as some other improvements and fixes.
Thanks a lot for your support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!
Update 2.1.300. Changelog
Added and improved:
- Daily quests have been added. Boards with daily quests and requests from local residents will be installed on the main continent near the tavern, in the central city, and near the mountain region (separated by difficulty level), as well as in the village of survivors on Plague Island. Choose your favorite tasks, skip the rest, and the locals will definitely reward you!
- Added new abilities for Swords, Axe, Maces, and Farming skills.
- The recipe page now lists the minimum required quality value for a Master's Mark.
- Added clarification about the factors affecting the quality of crafted items.
- Updated icons for all buildings and actions.
- Updated minimap icons for some NPCs.
- Updated some character animations.
- Improved cloak physics.
- Added large deposits of clay and blueberries.
Fixed:
- Fixed a bug due to which weapons that had the effect of slowing were mistakenly included in the category of traps in the auction. To change the category, the item must be re-listed.
- Fixed a bug with the position of icons on the minimap.
- Fixed the position of the camera in the equipment window, in which the character on horseback could not be seen completely.
- Fixed some inaccessible spawn locations, borders of continents and water bodies, bugs with textures on the graveyard.
- Fixed a bug due to which light shoulders were not displayed on the character.
- Fixed the mini-map of the transition area to the southern region.
- Fixed display of the progress bar for medicine and farming bonuses, taking into account speed bonuses.
