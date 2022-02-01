Migrated to gms2
- better performance (+90% FPS)
- fixes some bugs in the functions of the first version
Added red highlighting to the information about days if district 56 is not repaired
Added a couple more states for mech's dodging action
Added saving the direction of the city
Added highlighting of lack of slots in hangars in the component order menu
Added round() to the wounded people stat
Added a slight slowdown modifier to all weapons
Increased the size of displaying the total stats of districts. Changed the colors of the total stats and the stats of each district to the same
Fixed notes about missing resources when ordering components
Fixed highlighting of lack of resources
Fixed bug of playing error sound after pressing layer buttons when the city is in storm
Increased weapon slowdown buff
Increased maximum slow debuff which can be dealt to rammers
Fixed a resource exploit when spamming a retreat after completing a mission
Reduced overall music volume. Reduced starting music volume
Fixed random disappearance of music (hopefully)
I am still not sure if this version is stable.
Please, use oneversionback branch to continue your playthrough.
Changed files in this update