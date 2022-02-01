Migrated to gms2

better performance (+90% FPS)

fixes some bugs in the functions of the first version

Added red highlighting to the information about days if district 56 is not repaired

Added a couple more states for mech's dodging action

Added saving the direction of the city

Added highlighting of lack of slots in hangars in the component order menu

Added round() to the wounded people stat

Added a slight slowdown modifier to all weapons

Increased the size of displaying the total stats of districts. Changed the colors of the total stats and the stats of each district to the same

Fixed notes about missing resources when ordering components

Fixed highlighting of lack of resources

Fixed bug of playing error sound after pressing layer buttons when the city is in storm

Increased weapon slowdown buff

Increased maximum slow debuff which can be dealt to rammers

Fixed a resource exploit when spamming a retreat after completing a mission

Reduced overall music volume. Reduced starting music volume

Fixed random disappearance of music (hopefully)

I am still not sure if this version is stable.

Please, use oneversionback branch to continue your playthrough.