Meet UPDATE 31012022!

List of update!
New unit Cult Nova (type - commander)
New unit Atlas - support vessel / drydock
New weapons (melee) and algorithms for using melee weapons.
New hand-to-hand combat algorithms
New materials for Genesis
New rocket logic (Swan and Enigma)
New missile lock logic (except those launched vertically) now missiles lock on targets in a 90 degree cone
New logic for destroying aircraft and optimization of network timers for destroyed aircraft
New network logic for data exchange for missiles
Fixed torpedo timers
Fixed angles of attack for BB/VZ/ATGM missiles
Aircraft attack angles fixed
Fixed angles of attack for ground vehicles that have guided missiles
Fixed hypersonic missile timer
Fixed "replicant" voice system
