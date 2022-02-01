 Skip to content

X-POINT update for 1 February 2022

Meet UPDATE 31012022!

Share · View all patches · Build 8123851 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of update!

New unit Cult Nova (type - commander)



New unit Atlas - support vessel / drydock



New weapons (melee) and algorithms for using melee weapons.

New hand-to-hand combat algorithms

New materials for Genesis

New rocket logic (Swan and Enigma)

New missile lock logic (except those launched vertically) now missiles lock on targets in a 90 degree cone

New logic for destroying aircraft and optimization of network timers for destroyed aircraft

New network logic for data exchange for missiles

Fixed torpedo timers

Fixed angles of attack for BB/VZ/ATGM missiles

Aircraft attack angles fixed

Fixed angles of attack for ground vehicles that have guided missiles

Fixed hypersonic missile timer

Fixed "replicant" voice system

ENJOY!

