Patch to v1.02 - Major Quality of Life Improvements!

Greetings adventurers!

Thank you all so much for trying out Reverie Knights Tactics, and for your feedback here in discussions and reviews as well - it allowed us to release another quality of life update, which brings the most requested changes and improvements to the game.

Full changelog follows:

Major Improvements:

New Difficulty Options - Story, Normal, Hard

Story - The story mode of play, for those that want to experience the story without challenging combat. Enemy strength is reduced, party health and mana is restored after each encounter, and items are more plentiful.

Normal - The normal mode of play, for those that want to experience challenging combat and narrative. Party health and mana is restored after encounters.

Hard - Hard Mode is for those seeking an even more challenging experience. Party health and mana is not restored after encounters, making environment usage and item management crucial.

Please note that all existing player's Normal Mode save data will be changed to Hard Mode automatically to keep consistent with its previous behaviour.

A backup copy of saves will be created when loading a Save Data from a previous game version.

However, players can now also change the game's difficulty during a playthrough in the Options Menu.

Please note that changing the game's difficulty during an encounter will require a restart/retry of the battle for these changes to be applied.

Also note that these changes are only applied to the Save Data when the game is saved. Players are recommended to save manually after changing the difficulty setting via the Options Menu.

New Item: Potion of Undoing

Allows the player to respec all Attribute Points of all party members when used in the Customization Menu.

This item is granted at certain moments in the narrative, and a recipe to craft it at the Cook can be unlocked later in the game.

Players that have already progressed through these narrative moments will be granted the Potions of Undoing they missed.

Options to control the visibility of Tiles during battles.

Tile Outlines, the white line surrounding the tile, can now be shown as fully visible (current), transparent, and disabled.

Tile Fills, the center shadow of the tiles, can now be enabled or disabled.

These settings can now be changed in the Options menu.

Please note that Tile Fills will always be displayed when showing the color ranges for movement, skills, and area of effects during battles.

Other changes:

Minor balance updates.

Minor battle design updates.

Standardized Attribute Unlocking across input devices. (Both mouse and gamepad now require a confirmation)

Updated the Cogni costs of certain tomes at the Scribe to create a smoother purchasing curve. Players that already purchased these tomes will be refunded the Cogni cost difference upon loading a saved game from the previous version.

Tomes can now be purchased after the final encounters of the game.

Virtual Pointer will now move the camera when close to the edge of the screen.

Bugfixes:

Fixed a late game task not being shown properly in the Quest Log.

Fixed a crash when loading the Main Menu that could occur with certain kinds of CPUs.

Fixed certain cinematics sometimes not playing the correct animations and sfx.

Fixed a position issue with the Game Over Screen buttons that occurred in certain resolutions.

Known Issues:

We are aware of out of bound instances in some scenes when playing in narrow and ultra wide aspect ratios.

Some crashes may occur due to Discord Overlay. If you are experiencing crashes, we suggest trying to disable Discord Overlay for Reverie Knights Tactics.

We've been unable to reproduce certain reports of soft locks during battles. If you encounter such an issue, you can help us try track it down by specifying the situation that may have led to it, such as skill, battle, or active enemy/player turn/action that may have caused it, as well as which platform you are playing on (Windows, Linux, Mac).

If you'd like to further assist us in fixing these issues, please send us the Player.log file (or paste its content) via your preferred means, after closing the game. The file can be found in

C:\Users{YourUser}\AppData\LocalLow\40 Giants Entertainment\Reverie Knights Tactics

(only applies to the Windows operating system)

We've also been unable to reproduce certain reports of gamepad control issues. We believe these may be caused by Steam's Controller Settings.

Please verify that you have the required support for your type of gamepad enabled.

Navigate to your Steam -> Settings -> Controller -> General Controller Settings

And try using the default template settings for gamepads.

Navigate to your Steam -> Settings -> Controller -> Desktop Configuration

Select Browse Configs -> Templates -> Gamepad

Please let us know if this helps.

Thank you again for playing Reverie Knights Tactics, and for helping us improve the game with your feedback - we look forward to hearing more from you! Please don't be shy and post here on Steam in reviews and discussions, or come to our Discord server.