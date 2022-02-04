 Skip to content

Chair F*cking Simulator update for 4 February 2022

It's A Chair F*cking Simulator Update

HELLO CHAIR FANS & ENTHUSIASTS

Take off your skid marks and get ready to raw straight through the cave cheese and deep dive into that soft onion-to-onion grappling flavor. We bring you a small pretty OK update. It's not bad! One that will be sure to make you go "..Alright!"

WHAT'S NEW

  • Ottoman added to the chair roster
  • A new Chair Stats screen- to tell you all about what you've done and haven't done- to help out the completionists. Grandma always advised you to keep a diary, and now you have a stained book full of cream cheese and scream memories on which to reflect.
  • End of encounter results now has some accompanying sound effects.
  • Bug fixes & some minor improvements

Stop cooking meth for a minute, and check this out: You're under arrest! Just kidding, play Chair F*cking Simulator and try not to dig holes in your neighbor's yard.

