Quick Patch 1.0.6.1
Hey everyone, just a super quick patch to address some small/rare but annoying bugs that slipped through the Pagoda update. Thank you to everyone for the ongoing bug reports, they have been very helpful with getting on top of issues as soon as possible!
We added a fix for anyone experiencing the issue with the exit of the mine shaft being stuck as broken when it should be repaired. All you need to do is load into the cave then it will be fixed when you come back to the island.
~ Julian
See below for the full patch details.
+ New features and changes this patch:
- Made the game’s resolution run at the native screen size by default and allowed for more aspect ratios.
! Bugs and issues resolved this patch:
- Building materials not fully dithering and create holes for lights to shine through.
- Level hider UI not allowing selection of roof or above level sometimes.
- Mineshaft elevator exit on the above island being incorrectly broken for some people and cannot be repaired.
- Bug when dying as you are using a warp stone.
- Reduced refined battle-axes dig damage to 20% from incorrectly being 100%.
- Critical Cutlass displaying the wrong world item when on a weapon rack.
