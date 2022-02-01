Quick Patch 1.0.6.1

Hey everyone, just a super quick patch to address some small/rare but annoying bugs that slipped through the Pagoda update. Thank you to everyone for the ongoing bug reports, they have been very helpful with getting on top of issues as soon as possible!

We added a fix for anyone experiencing the issue with the exit of the mine shaft being stuck as broken when it should be repaired. All you need to do is load into the cave then it will be fixed when you come back to the island.

~ Julian

See below for the full patch details.

+ New features and changes this patch:

Made the game’s resolution run at the native screen size by default and allowed for more aspect ratios.

! Bugs and issues resolved this patch: