Boat Warfare update for 1 February 2022

The Everything Has Changed Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8123618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Its finally here, the updated that will fix most of the longstanding issues with the game and also a ton of improvements and changes!

Lets get right into the nitty gritty:

New Stuff:

  • new water visuals
  • added new AI interactions with the player for boats
  • updated the boss visuals in level 3
  • added detailing to the inside of the airplane on level 4, for Chapter 2 parity
  • added cooldown/overheat to the players main gun
  • added chapter unlock
  • added individual level select to each chapter
  • added more immersion to the cruiser destruction
  • added rocks to the end of level 3 for level 4 parity
  • re-did the opening cutscene for level 1
  • improved some cutscene graphics
  • fire will now go out after an amount of time to help with performance

Fixes:

  • updated the landscape in level 1 and 4 to be more natural
  • fixed Waypoint jitter while moving
  • fixed shooting offset while turning
  • fixed enemies not applying velocity to death objects
  • fixed resize issue in last cutscene of Chapter 1
  • fixed cannon not shooting at the correct height
  • fixed boat reverse speed to be the correct amount
  • fixed camera jitter when destroying far away objects
  • fixed issue where falling behind dialogue was playing on start of level 4
  • fixed building pop in on level 1
  • fixed towers changing colors and disappearing on level 2
  • multiple texture fixes/ changes

Misc. Changes:

  • adjusted volume of various objects/effects
  • increased AI visibility range
  • increased the turn speed of small and large turrets
  • adjusted enemy health values
  • resized some enemies
  • optimized level 4
  • increased the speed of the boss cruiser in level 3
  • increased the range of some SFX

Phew that was a lot! Basically every aspect of the game was touched on to make the experience more interesting and fun to engage with, I hope the game is even more enjoyable now that it was before!

Stay tuned for more updates about Chapter 2 in the coming weeks and months as development continues!

  • Ty

