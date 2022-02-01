The Everything Has Changed Update Released

Its finally here, the updated that will fix most of the longstanding issues with the game and also a ton of improvements and changes!
Lets get right into the nitty gritty:
New Stuff:
- new water visuals
- added new AI interactions with the player for boats
- updated the boss visuals in level 3
- added detailing to the inside of the airplane on level 4, for Chapter 2 parity
- added cooldown/overheat to the players main gun
- added chapter unlock
- added individual level select to each chapter
- added more immersion to the cruiser destruction
- added rocks to the end of level 3 for level 4 parity
- re-did the opening cutscene for level 1
- improved some cutscene graphics
- fire will now go out after an amount of time to help with performance
Fixes:
- updated the landscape in level 1 and 4 to be more natural
- fixed Waypoint jitter while moving
- fixed shooting offset while turning
- fixed enemies not applying velocity to death objects
- fixed resize issue in last cutscene of Chapter 1
- fixed cannon not shooting at the correct height
- fixed boat reverse speed to be the correct amount
- fixed camera jitter when destroying far away objects
- fixed issue where falling behind dialogue was playing on start of level 4
- fixed building pop in on level 1
- fixed towers changing colors and disappearing on level 2
- multiple texture fixes/ changes
Misc. Changes:
- adjusted volume of various objects/effects
- increased AI visibility range
- increased the turn speed of small and large turrets
- adjusted enemy health values
- resized some enemies
- optimized level 4
- increased the speed of the boss cruiser in level 3
- increased the range of some SFX
Phew that was a lot! Basically every aspect of the game was touched on to make the experience more interesting and fun to engage with, I hope the game is even more enjoyable now that it was before!
Stay tuned for more updates about Chapter 2 in the coming weeks and months as development continues!
- Ty
Changed files in this update