The Everything Has Changed Update Released

Its finally here, the updated that will fix most of the longstanding issues with the game and also a ton of improvements and changes!

Lets get right into the nitty gritty:

New Stuff:

new water visuals

added new AI interactions with the player for boats

updated the boss visuals in level 3

added detailing to the inside of the airplane on level 4, for Chapter 2 parity

added cooldown/overheat to the players main gun

added chapter unlock

added individual level select to each chapter

added more immersion to the cruiser destruction

added rocks to the end of level 3 for level 4 parity

re-did the opening cutscene for level 1

improved some cutscene graphics

fire will now go out after an amount of time to help with performance

Fixes:

updated the landscape in level 1 and 4 to be more natural

fixed Waypoint jitter while moving

fixed shooting offset while turning

fixed enemies not applying velocity to death objects

fixed resize issue in last cutscene of Chapter 1

fixed cannon not shooting at the correct height

fixed boat reverse speed to be the correct amount

fixed camera jitter when destroying far away objects

fixed issue where falling behind dialogue was playing on start of level 4

fixed building pop in on level 1

fixed towers changing colors and disappearing on level 2

multiple texture fixes/ changes

Misc. Changes:

adjusted volume of various objects/effects

increased AI visibility range

increased the turn speed of small and large turrets

adjusted enemy health values

resized some enemies

optimized level 4

increased the speed of the boss cruiser in level 3

increased the range of some SFX

Phew that was a lot! Basically every aspect of the game was touched on to make the experience more interesting and fun to engage with, I hope the game is even more enjoyable now that it was before!

Stay tuned for more updates about Chapter 2 in the coming weeks and months as development continues!