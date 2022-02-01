Patch #1 Released

Greetings Builders,

We currently have roughly 1800 people with access to the playtest but thousands are still waiting for access. We are trying to get more people in but keep in mind that we still need to at least keep some sort of control about the amount of feedback. And while the steam forums are not being flooded, the Discord is. And that feedback is amazingly helpful. Anyways. We're trying our best to get more people in down the line.

In the meantime, the first patch is now available.

Patchnotes