Patch #1 Released

Greetings Builders,
We currently have roughly 1800 people with access to the playtest but thousands are still waiting for access. We are trying to get more people in but keep in mind that we still need to at least keep some sort of control about the amount of feedback. And while the steam forums are not being flooded, the Discord is. And that feedback is amazingly helpful. Anyways. We're trying our best to get more people in down the line.
In the meantime, the first patch is now available.
Patchnotes
- Garbage zones cannot be placed inside other buildings
- Hints will be displayed less frequently
- In the Hint-Window hints can be disabled (They can be reactivated in the menu as well)
- DirectX11 is now the standard pipeline
- Added a tooltip in building info window for maximum workers
- Fixed a crash issue when building streets
- Visual bug on crossroads fixed
- Improved street building tool when connecting streets
- Farm buildings now get a preview when building a farm
- Fixed some translations
- Buildings connecting to streets has been improved (might not yet be perfect)
- Right click will now close the tooltip menu
- Maximum loans increased (requires a new game)
- Reduced difficulty on easy for trading
- Reduced difficulty on medium slightly
- If the player goes into the debts, the bank gets unlocked (Only if Hints are active)
- Intro FourExo can now be skipepd
- If an office gets clicked on, a hint will explain the ressource "office" and the taxes
- Checkbox symbol visually improved
- Placing objects improved when camera is in far distance
- Photomode and F9 (standard key) will remove 3D Symbols and street names
- Driving your own car will remove 3D Symbols and street names
- Milestones: Unlocking of certain buildings has been adjusted. Removed doubled buildings, tax office gets unlocked earlier
- Minimum length of streets slightly increased
- Autosave after exiting building modes
- In the population stats now the correct number of people is being displayed
- Terraforming Description increased (ToolTipLock)
- Terraforming strenght of brush reduced. With CTRL strength can be increased
- Laws: Removed wrong texts
- Buying land cannot be negative anymore
- Reduced costs of gargabe zones
Changed files in this update