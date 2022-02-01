 Skip to content

The Slormancer update for 1 February 2022

Hotfix 0.3.106

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Bug Fixes:

  • Players that couldn't start The Slormancer due to compatibility issues with Windows 7 should now be able to. Please let me know if this is working properly as I have no way to test this myself.

  • Fixed a crash when entering the Slorm Temple with the Elder Reaper of the Slorm Temple.

  • Fixed a rare crash occuring when entering Expeditions.

Pure Reaper of the Temple Keeper:

  • The Mini-Keeper now properly disappears when you unequip the Reaper.
  • Now properly scales on Minion Increased Damage and Totem Increased Effect.
  • Now also properly scale with Aura Increased Effect.
  • Primordial Increased Effect now also properly work.
  • Balance Change: Now deals Elemental Damage equal to 5% of the enemy's Max Life (instead of 20%).

    Because we're reintroducing proper scaling to the Slorm Reaper, you should get back to the same result as you used to by simply leveling up the Reaper since the Mini-Keeper now benefits from Minion Increased Damage and Totem Increased Effect while in a Totem form.

    Basically, it's no longer 20% from the start, which was a bit too much of a gift, but you can easily get back to it, and go beyond with the proper build.

    That being said, this Slorm Reaper is probably still a bit too strong. We just want to see how things go now that all of its effects are working.

Other Reapers:

  • Arcane Phalanx and Arcane Sovereign should no longer affect the Totem from the Slormandrite Staff of the Shaman.

Extras:

  • Your own Minions should no longer be affected by Cataclysms.
  • Slormite & Slormandrite can now stack up to 999 999.
  • Fixed a couple of typos.

Enemies:

  • Witches now cast their seal 75% faster and have about 30% more Life as they felt a bit underwhelming and easy to dodge.

That's it for now!

Cheers!

