Added New Hot Key

Thanks to community feedback, I have decided to add a new Hot Key to the game. From now, pressing "Ctrl + Enter" on the keyboard (or relevant game pad hot keys) will go back 1 level, making it easier to retry the previous level, without going through menus. This is helpful if you are going for an achievement or high score. Thanks to everyone in the community who has been supporting this game and for helpful feedback like this :)

There is also a minor bug fix: