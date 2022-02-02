Dear friends! The development team is pleased to present the Technomagic project on Steam. This year is the 14th anniversary of Technomagic, it continues to evolve. It is launching on different platforms and is also translated into English. English-speaking audience of the project is just beginning to form, and if you have any questions about the game, we suggest leaving those in the community of Technomagic on Steam or on Facebook , as well as on the game's forum. And Russian-speaking players can ask all their questions on the game's forum or in the VK group .
You can always ask your questions to the game moderators.
TechnoMagic update for 2 February 2022
Technomagic Release!
