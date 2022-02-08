February 8, 2022 Update!

Today, we have updated the game with following details.

・Update detail

Implemented the test version of the leaderboard feature

Changed the CUSTOM setting of key config

・About the test version of the leaderboard feature

This is the feature to recreate the leaderboard which existed back in Xbox360/PS3.

From the second run of the game, the score will be shown after clearing the level in every chapter.

That score will be displayed on the leaderboard of the Steam community and the players are able to compete each other with their scores.

This time, we have implemented the test version so our team can experiment and investigate to release the official version.

Caution: this is the test version hence the score might not be able to show up with the correct numbers or the test leaderboard may reset without notice. Please note this as a caution.



・About the change of the key config setting

The current key configuration can change the keys which are only used in the battle in game. However, we got the request to make the key config setting to be able to change every key.

Therefore, in this update we made the setting to be able to change the key for all game pad buttons.

Also at the same time, if you play with the keyboard, pressing ”Option” - “Control” -“Custom” can turn on the feature to swap the buttons.

**Due to addition of these updates above, we recommend to do the following set up for those who were already using the custom key config setting.

Set up the keys that you were using previously before this update to the buttons. Inside of the game, set up in each ”Option” - “Control” -“Custom”.

Sorry for the inconvenience but please try these set up.**

We appreciate all the support and we are looking forward to see you guys again in the next update!