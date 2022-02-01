 Skip to content

Dreadful Shadows update for 1 February 2022

Updated Animation and flow

A quick couple of things..

-After realising a handful of animation errors i had in the last build, i changed a few settings and got them alot more efficient. For example, window jump animations and getting turned into a zombie/skeleton.

-I had some bullet collision errors

  • The Chest will respawn 60 seconds after being open.
  • The Characters respawning is much more accurate.
  • And many more simple things...

I plan on updating more as soon as possible! Hit me up with suggestions and recomendations!!

