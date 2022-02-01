Updated Animation and flow

A quick couple of things..
-After realising a handful of animation errors i had in the last build, i changed a few settings and got them alot more efficient. For example, window jump animations and getting turned into a zombie/skeleton.
-I had some bullet collision errors
- The Chest will respawn 60 seconds after being open.
- The Characters respawning is much more accurate.
- And many more simple things...
I plan on updating more as soon as possible! Hit me up with suggestions and recomendations!!
Changed files in this update