NXL 2022 Update

Haven't heard of any issues from users running the Beta branch, so time to make this build the main one!
Updates include:
- 2022 NXL Bunkers
- 2020 and 2021 NXL and NXL Europe layouts
- Option to turn off the loader display in Game Preferences
- Improved bunker toolbox with a tidier UI, with different orientations of certain bunkers grouped together
- A help menu in the field editor
- A system that auto resets the player to the start position in case the player falls through the ground
- Started implementing VR Joystick Movement - very basic so far but kinda functional. Default controls for Oculus and Index will be updated in the next patch, but they can be manually assigned in this build
Changed files in this update