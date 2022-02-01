Private Leagues for Path of Exile: Archnemesis are now available!
The Private Leagues for the Siege of the Atlas expansion launch are now available! Those of you who are planning to play in a Private Archnemesis League at launch are now able to create them beforehand. Click here to set up your Private League (don't forget to double check the start time of your league upon creating)! Please note that you won't be able to participate in these events until they officially launch on February 4th (PST).
