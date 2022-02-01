 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Path of Exile update for 1 February 2022

Private Leagues for Path of Exile: Archnemesis are now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8122683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Private Leagues for Path of Exile: Archnemesis are now available!

The Private Leagues for the Siege of the Atlas expansion launch are now available! Those of you who are planning to play in a Private Archnemesis League at launch are now able to create them beforehand. Click here to set up your Private League (don't forget to double check the start time of your league upon creating)! Please note that you won't be able to participate in these events until they officially launch on February 4th (PST).

Changed files in this update

Path of Exile Content Depot 238961
  • Loading history…
Path of Exile Windows Binaries Depot 238962
  • Loading history…
Path of Exile macOS Binaries Depot 238963
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.