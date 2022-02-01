 Skip to content

TRAIN CREW Prologue update for 1 February 2022

Update to apply the new CG model to 50000 series trains.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



-Updated 50000 series train to new CG model.

-The button now lights up when the EB device sounds.

-Fixed an issue where the glow effect of the lamp would be visible for a moment when looking at a traffic light from behind in the external perspective.

-Fixed a problem where a brake release sound could be heard when switching viewpoints.

-Fixed a noise that could be heard for a moment when switching viewpoints.

-Fixed a problem where the result screen stops when the pause menu is pressed when fading out after arriving at the end station.

-Some shader programs have been simplified to reduce the load.

Changed files in this update

TRAIN CREW Prologue Content Depot 1618291
