-Updated 50000 series train to new CG model.
-The button now lights up when the EB device sounds.
-Fixed an issue where the glow effect of the lamp would be visible for a moment when looking at a traffic light from behind in the external perspective.
-Fixed a problem where a brake release sound could be heard when switching viewpoints.
-Fixed a noise that could be heard for a moment when switching viewpoints.
-Fixed a problem where the result screen stops when the pause menu is pressed when fading out after arriving at the end station.
-Some shader programs have been simplified to reduce the load.
TRAIN CREW Prologue update for 1 February 2022
Update to apply the new CG model to 50000 series trains.
