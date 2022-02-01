Update 0.4.3

v0.4.3
Campaign
-
New Level: Planet Oterion Part 2 (Lost City)
- Explore lost ruins hidden beneath Oterion’s jungle canopy
- Overcome deadly traps and ancient mechanisms
- Discover the mysteries of an ancient civilization
- Enemies spawn from level 25 and up
Holochamber: Boons
-
Boon System enabled for Holochamber activities
-
Boons augment the player experience by introducing modifiers during gameplay
-
Boons are active until the completion of the current floor
-
Boons cannot stack
-
The Boon selection can be rerolled for a cost (in Credits)
-
Rerolling the Boon selection increases the cost to reroll until the current floor is completed
-
List of Holochamber Boons
-
Boon of Riches
- Increased Credit gains
- Reduced Experience gains
-
Boon of Knowledge
- Greatly Increased Experience gains
- Reduced Special Ammo drop rate
- Reduced Credit gains
-
Boon of Efficiency
- Increased Floor Progression rate
- Players take more damage
-
Boon of War
- Enemies take substantially more damage
- Reduced Special Ammo drop rate
- Reduced Player Healing Effectiveness
-
Boon of Fortitude
- Players take substantially less damage
- Reduced Credit gains
- Reduced Player Healing Effectiveness
-
Boon of Ordnance
- Greatly increased Special Ammo drop rate
- Reduced Credit gains
- Reduced Experience gains
-
Boon of Perseverance
- Increased Special Ammo drop rate
- Increased Player Healing Effectiveness
- Players take substantially more damage
-
Boon of Attrition
- Increased Floor Progression rate
- Reduced Credit gains
- Reduced Experience gains
-
Weapons
-
New Aim Assistance
- Weapons now have aim assistance when using the Laser Sights
- Weapon aim assistance has a finite effective range per weapon type
- Aim Assistance applies to horizontal and vertical targets
- Aim assistance is tuned separately for each weapon type
-
New Weapon Manufacturers
-
Zheng Small Arms Co.
- Specialize in close range weapons
- Highly effective against Bugs and Beasts
- Roll with perks that deal extra damage to non-armored targets and provide player stat bonuses
- Produce Assault Rifles, Burst Rifles, Handguns, Combat and Slug Shotguns, SMGs, LMGs and Flamethrowers
-
Kadru
- Specialize in long range weapons
- Highly effective against Bots and Aliens
- Roll with more perks than other Manufacturers
- Produce Burst Rifles, DMRs, Handguns, Crossbows, Snipers, Slug Shotguns and LMGs
-
General Tuning
- Reduced Flamethrower base damage from 780 to 660
- At Common quality, Flamethrower damage goes from 1755 to 1485
- Burst Rifle base accuracy lowered to 92
- Rocket Launcher reduced projectile scale
- Light Machine Gun base accuracy lowered to 97
- Fully Loaded perk now increases reserve mags by +1
- Kinetic perk now has a damage ceiling
- Focus Fire perk now has a damage ceiling
-
General Updates and Fixes
-
Gameplay
- Players now spawn near a living ally
- Downed players are detached from the player camera until they revive
-
Main Menu
- Updated the Holochamber selection menu to use Oterion’s name
-
Lockjaw Prison Part 1 (Mining)
- Fixed a navigation bug where the player could become stuck behind the rocks after the first large shipping container on the Mining Floor
-
Genesis II Station
- Updated military robot name formatting for consistent style
- Added new art to the Training Simulator area in the Archives
- Declassified Oterion’s name on the System Map
- Added an Early Access warning to the System Map explaining mouse input requirements
- Improved navigation and adjusted art in the Training Room
- Known Issue: Currently the Exit Node returns the player to the Station even if accessed via the Main Menu (a fix for this is under development)
-
Titus
- Fixed persistent lighting issue
-
Oterion
- Updated sector name in the ammo depot of the Military Checkpoint to fit within the UI
- Fixed several culling errors causing parts of the AzTek facility to vanish when the player was on the Broken Vehicle Bridge or in Daedalus Tower
- Smoothed out blocky angles in the shorelines of the Wetlands
- Fixed several terrain errors where water volume edges were visible
- Added new dialogue from Dr. Hadley to assist the player finding their next objectives
- Cleaned up NPC dialogue throughout the level
- Activated the terminal 2F Maintenance Area in the AzTek Facility
- Corrected a bug causing development note text to appear in the river during the river crossing
- Improved player navigation in the AzTek facility to help keep the player in view of the camera
- Fixed a bug which allowed the player to fall into a gap between the staircase and terrain on an outbuilding near the AzTek Facility
- Updated language on Objectives to fit within the UI
- Reworked southern Wetlands area into more directed pathways
- Enemies start spawning at level 20 in Oterion Wetlands
- Added blocking volumes near Wetlands entrance
- Fixed logic issues when decoding the first data module
- Added misc water puddles to Wetlands
- Update minimap to show data modules from farther distances
- Fixed several collision issues with moss piles
- Added extra credits and weapon caches
- Added new loading screen
- Added beetle fauna fx
- Added new Swamp Trap spawners to Wetlands
- Fixed blocking volumes near Lost City entrance
- Added B3-L1-4L bot encounter to swamp ruins
- Fixed an issue where shadows were covering points of interest
- Added caution gate to prevent players from entering Wetlands too soon
- Added caution gate to broken bridge before reaching Lost City entrance
- Fixed southern Wetlands checkpoint
- Major art and navigation fixes throughout the level
-
General
- Updated weapon perk lists for all weapon manufacturers
- Changed Checkpoint minimap marker icon
- Reformatted weapon perk screen info layout and text
- Fixed bug causing perks to not update correctly in the Flyout menu
- Fixed jungle river audio sound class bug
- Fixed bug causing stats to not update correctly for the Offense+, Support+ and Special+ perks
- Fixed an issue that could cause the flamethrower to deal multiple instances of damage per shot to enemies with multiple hitboxes
- Updated planetary info on the System Map
