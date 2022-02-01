 Skip to content

Solar Purge update for 1 February 2022

Update 0.4.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.4.3

Campaign

  • New Level: Planet Oterion Part 2 (Lost City)

    • Explore lost ruins hidden beneath Oterion’s jungle canopy
    • Overcome deadly traps and ancient mechanisms
    • Discover the mysteries of an ancient civilization
    • Enemies spawn from level 25 and up

Holochamber: Boons

  • Boon System enabled for Holochamber activities

  • Boons augment the player experience by introducing modifiers during gameplay

  • Boons are active until the completion of the current floor

  • Boons cannot stack

  • The Boon selection can be rerolled for a cost (in Credits)

  • Rerolling the Boon selection increases the cost to reroll until the current floor is completed

  • List of Holochamber Boons

    • Boon of Riches

      • Increased Credit gains
      • Reduced Experience gains

    • Boon of Knowledge

      • Greatly Increased Experience gains
      • Reduced Special Ammo drop rate
      • Reduced Credit gains

    • Boon of Efficiency

      • Increased Floor Progression rate
      • Players take more damage

    • Boon of War

      • Enemies take substantially more damage
      • Reduced Special Ammo drop rate
      • Reduced Player Healing Effectiveness

    • Boon of Fortitude

      • Players take substantially less damage
      • Reduced Credit gains
      • Reduced Player Healing Effectiveness

    • Boon of Ordnance

      • Greatly increased Special Ammo drop rate
      • Reduced Credit gains
      • Reduced Experience gains

    • Boon of Perseverance

      • Increased Special Ammo drop rate
      • Increased Player Healing Effectiveness
      • Players take substantially more damage

    • Boon of Attrition

      • Increased Floor Progression rate
      • Reduced Credit gains
      • Reduced Experience gains

Weapons

  • New Aim Assistance

    • Weapons now have aim assistance when using the Laser Sights
    • Weapon aim assistance has a finite effective range per weapon type
    • Aim Assistance applies to horizontal and vertical targets
    • Aim assistance is tuned separately for each weapon type

  • New Weapon Manufacturers

    • Zheng Small Arms Co.

      • Specialize in close range weapons
      • Highly effective against Bugs and Beasts
      • Roll with perks that deal extra damage to non-armored targets and provide player stat bonuses
      • Produce Assault Rifles, Burst Rifles, Handguns, Combat and Slug Shotguns, SMGs, LMGs and Flamethrowers

    • Kadru

      • Specialize in long range weapons
      • Highly effective against Bots and Aliens
      • Roll with more perks than other Manufacturers
      • Produce Burst Rifles, DMRs, Handguns, Crossbows, Snipers, Slug Shotguns and LMGs

    • General Tuning

      • Reduced Flamethrower base damage from 780 to 660
      • At Common quality, Flamethrower damage goes from 1755 to 1485
      • Burst Rifle base accuracy lowered to 92
      • Rocket Launcher reduced projectile scale
      • Light Machine Gun base accuracy lowered to 97
      • Fully Loaded perk now increases reserve mags by +1
      • Kinetic perk now has a damage ceiling
      • Focus Fire perk now has a damage ceiling

General Updates and Fixes

  • Gameplay

    • Players now spawn near a living ally
    • Downed players are detached from the player camera until they revive

  • Main Menu

    • Updated the Holochamber selection menu to use Oterion’s name

  • Lockjaw Prison Part 1 (Mining)

    • Fixed a navigation bug where the player could become stuck behind the rocks after the first large shipping container on the Mining Floor

  • Genesis II Station

    • Updated military robot name formatting for consistent style
    • Added new art to the Training Simulator area in the Archives
    • Declassified Oterion’s name on the System Map
    • Added an Early Access warning to the System Map explaining mouse input requirements
    • Improved navigation and adjusted art in the Training Room
    • Known Issue: Currently the Exit Node returns the player to the Station even if accessed via the Main Menu (a fix for this is under development)

  • Titus

    • Fixed persistent lighting issue

  • Oterion

    • Updated sector name in the ammo depot of the Military Checkpoint to fit within the UI
    • Fixed several culling errors causing parts of the AzTek facility to vanish when the player was on the Broken Vehicle Bridge or in Daedalus Tower
    • Smoothed out blocky angles in the shorelines of the Wetlands
    • Fixed several terrain errors where water volume edges were visible
    • Added new dialogue from Dr. Hadley to assist the player finding their next objectives
    • Cleaned up NPC dialogue throughout the level
    • Activated the terminal 2F Maintenance Area in the AzTek Facility
    • Corrected a bug causing development note text to appear in the river during the river crossing
    • Improved player navigation in the AzTek facility to help keep the player in view of the camera
    • Fixed a bug which allowed the player to fall into a gap between the staircase and terrain on an outbuilding near the AzTek Facility
    • Updated language on Objectives to fit within the UI
    • Reworked southern Wetlands area into more directed pathways
    • Enemies start spawning at level 20 in Oterion Wetlands
    • Added blocking volumes near Wetlands entrance
    • Fixed logic issues when decoding the first data module
    • Added misc water puddles to Wetlands
    • Update minimap to show data modules from farther distances
    • Fixed several collision issues with moss piles
    • Added extra credits and weapon caches
    • Added new loading screen
    • Added beetle fauna fx
    • Added new Swamp Trap spawners to Wetlands
    • Fixed blocking volumes near Lost City entrance
    • Added B3-L1-4L bot encounter to swamp ruins
    • Fixed an issue where shadows were covering points of interest
    • Added caution gate to prevent players from entering Wetlands too soon
    • Added caution gate to broken bridge before reaching Lost City entrance
    • Fixed southern Wetlands checkpoint
    • Major art and navigation fixes throughout the level

  • General

    • Updated weapon perk lists for all weapon manufacturers
    • Changed Checkpoint minimap marker icon
    • Reformatted weapon perk screen info layout and text
    • Fixed bug causing perks to not update correctly in the Flyout menu
    • Fixed jungle river audio sound class bug
    • Fixed bug causing stats to not update correctly for the Offense+, Support+ and Special+ perks
    • Fixed an issue that could cause the flamethrower to deal multiple instances of damage per shot to enemies with multiple hitboxes
    • Updated planetary info on the System Map

Changed files in this update

