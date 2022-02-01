5.1.5.3 - Frost Forest Changes

Following with the concepts introduced in recent updates, Frost Forest is also seeing a makeover.
Highlights:
- First and second iteration maps are timelost.
- New map exists for all periods of time and does not need additional maps for structure creation.
- Structures revert to their unbuilt stage, all trees respawn.
- After passing the Obscurite checkpoint, most of the axe carrying orcs will have despawned leaving only one near each unfinished campsite.
5.1.5.3 [Build #122, Release Date: January 31, 2022]
Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.
- Impossible to progress Frost Forest event for any reason.
- Elites should not appear unless their corresponding structures have been built.
- Transfers take Ruby to a Timelost version of any map.
Updates & Changes:
- It is no longer possible to enter the first or second iteration of Frost Forest. All associated zones have been marked as Timelost. Saving is restricted and enemy battlegroups have been removed. To prevent damage to future save files, leave this location and re-enter. Doing so will bring you to the updated version of the map. Frost Forest Timelost maps are set to be removed from the game data files beginning on March 1st.
- Players who have already completed the Frost Forest event can choose to rebuild the missing structures in the new iteration of the zone. All tree switches have been reset and all fortifications have been changed to events instead of structures in new zones.
- Battlegroups have been removed from the Timelost version of Scarlet Cavern. Quest events remain until March 1st.
- Removed Flask mixing station from Rayman's House in Frost Forest.
- Schematic: Snow Shield no longer drops from Frost Forest enemies. Instead, the Recipe Book for crafting it can be found somewhere in the area.
Other:
- Axe carrying orcs in Frost Forest will reset upon leaving and re-entering the zone until the checkpoint in Obscurite, at which point they will stop spawning. Other orcs in the area will continue to spawn until the end of the Orc War campaign.
- Some axe carrying orcs share spawn triggers with non-carriers.
- For players who have already passed the checkpoint which despawns most of the axe carrying orcs, one remains near each camp location which will continually respawn until the corresponding tower is built.
Known Issues:
- Aurian soldiers will appear in Frost Forest even if players have not built the structures in the new version of the zone depending on how far forward their checkpoint is.
- Having completed the Frost Forest event will not carry over to the new version of the zone visually. However, quest progress will be retained if checkpoints have been reached.
- Riley's dialogue will feature the first outfit even if he has gained the second one.
Changed files in this update