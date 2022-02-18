Umbra: Journey Home is out now!

Hello everyone, Thomas here.

Launch!!!

Umbra: Journey Home is now officially out! You can purchase it on either steam or itch. This contains the full story (roughly 2-3 hours) plus bonus puzzles, hidden areas and other secrets to find.

Updates

Should there be any issues/bugs that I did not pick up please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible. I do have some ideas for other bonus puzzles that could be added post launch, though don’t hold me to that.

Look back

It’s been almost 5 years and WOW I did not think it would take this long. This is my first game so I have learnt a lot. The challenges, the does and don'ts, I’ve crossed the valley of death and come out the other side. Am I happy with how it is? No, there are probably things I could improve and add upon forever. Am I proud of it? Yes, I’m proud of Umbra as an achievement, something I was able to accomplish by myself.

Future?

What’s next? I still would like to make my own games, given where I am at in my life though I won’t be able to spend as much time on it as I would like. It’s unfortunate but it is the nature of things. Making my own games will become much more of a hobby.

Final thought

Thank you to Zita for doing an amazing job of creating the music. Thank you to everyone who has helped; family, friends, people who played early versions, people who commented, wishlisters/followers and of course you the player.

I hope you enjoy Umbra.

Till next time,

Thomas