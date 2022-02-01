Summary of the update:
-speeds up loading time by loading assets in the background
-dialog/warning if the player tries to go down stairs on final level without exploring all red gem rooms.
-death save warning disabled if hero is ensnared or asleep
-button added to Bolas to use it's prevent ability in addition to a double-click
-right-clicking on a room only inspects and does not active any room events.
Rogue Dungeon update for 1 February 2022
Released live Beta version 1.05.02
Changed depots in beta_live branch