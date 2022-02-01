 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rogue Dungeon update for 1 February 2022

Released live Beta version 1.05.02

Share · View all patches · Build 8122370 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Summary of the update:

-speeds up loading time by loading assets in the background

-dialog/warning if the player tries to go down stairs on final level without exploring all red gem rooms.

-death save warning disabled if hero is ensnared or asleep

-button added to Bolas to use it's prevent ability in addition to a double-click

-right-clicking on a room only inspects and does not active any room events.

Changed depots in beta_live branch

View more data in app history for build 8122370
Rogue Dungeon Content Depot 1822641
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.