Update 19.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8122346 · Last edited 1 February 2022 – 04:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Fixes to some summon Pets!

New Pets Added!

More Environmental Fixes!

Multiple Maps extending for upcoming story!

More Items Fixes!



Quest Notification Update!



Quest Notification Updated!

Security Guards and Most Bandits Now have Pets! (Pet Battle Updated)

Inventory Pack Final Update!

New Mio'la'mon Added to Miolhria!

Nilo Pet Added!

Fire Flox (Updated)!

Naveer Added!

Blasher (Updated)!

Physical Chobo (Update)!

Poison, Ice and Fire Lyft (Updated)!

Volo Added!

Articol Added!

Fire Flant Added!

Fire Flant Added!

Physical Vateer Added!

Physical Tyrotor Added!

Poison Tyrotor Added!



Sewing Machine Device Updated!

Research Beach Updated!

Final 3 Mio'la'mon Added to Mi Device! (Delayed Coming Soon)

Multiple Doors and Cabinets Fixed in POI's!

Audio Fix for Escaping Battle through Flee and using Bow n'Arrow kit!

Major Audio fixed when fleeing or using Item out of Battle!

Experience Updated for all (Mio'la'mon)Pets, Hordes and Bosses!

Updated Horde Sprites!

Bandits now have random animations!

Some bandits may be working at workbench or repairing their bikes!

Multiple Crafting Items fixed!

Minor Updates to homes and Poi's!

Overhauled HUD based on Mi Device!

Starting Work on Story-Mode for Beta Build! (In the works..)

Attack Boost and Defense Boost Meds Added for testing!

Rebalanced some pet Attack+Defense+Flee Stats!

Updated Special Items in most Vending Machines!

Vending Machine Update 2!

Multiple Base Fixes!

Some Bases now have Lockers on buying them. (Storage) (Prices may change)

Some Bases now have safes on adding them. (Storage) (Prices may change)

Beta Vending Machine Added to Test Build with Pets "Life Abilities"!

Sick Status Update!

Sick last until cured!

Sickness Status can now be removed through Honey and some soups!

Full Honey +100% Chance

Half Honey +50% Chance

Frozen Status Updated!

Frozen will limit your Life (HP-10%)!

Damage Walls Added to random POI for Repair!



That is all for now miolhrians...

Have a Great Night!!

Miolhr Company