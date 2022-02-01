- Added a Gambling shop in the Arcade, which sells all Choice Cubes - some of which are specialized - all of which can have Super Duper items. It uses your Loot Find value, so switch gear first!
- Added the Seeking random enemy affix - enemies launch seekers at you (watch for the purple glow)
- Added the Chance to Seeker unlockable item affix, which fires a seeker (javelin style) when you use the item
- Added Circuit projectile movement (with an SD sentry and an SD micromissile SMG to use it)
- Added a small chance that items generate with up to +-30% base cooldown, same dps
- Added a new guard against players being launched too far by enemy clipping (this should get it this time)
- Dropped loot cubes in multiplayer can now be picked up instantly by other players
- Increased Heal.bat range
- Synced new projectile movement types in mp
- Improved Sine and Javelin projectile movement types
- Added a subicon for Discs
- Added an Advanced Tooltips option - turning this off hides item levels unless necessary
- Added particles to buying items in shops (in addition to the selling ones)
- Fixed a bug where shops were restocking on a 2 minute timer, now it's properly 3
- Fixed scrolling up/down to get chat history bug
- Fixed Zone scaling issues for certain locations (in particular in the volcano end fight)
- Removed accidental FOV bump when dashing/teleporting
- Tweaked momentum retention for dash/grapple/teleporting
- Random enemy affixes now have some limits based on level
Black Ice update for 1 February 2022
0.9.157 - 1/31/22 - Gamble!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Black Ice Windows Depot Depot 311801
- Loading history…
Black Ice Mac Depot Depot 311802
- Loading history…
Black Ice Linux Depot Depot 311803
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update