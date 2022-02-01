 Skip to content

Black Ice update for 1 February 2022

0.9.157 - 1/31/22 - Gamble!

Share · View all patches · Build 8122343 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a Gambling shop in the Arcade, which sells all Choice Cubes - some of which are specialized - all of which can have Super Duper items. It uses your Loot Find value, so switch gear first!
  • Added the Seeking random enemy affix - enemies launch seekers at you (watch for the purple glow)
  • Added the Chance to Seeker unlockable item affix, which fires a seeker (javelin style) when you use the item
  • Added Circuit projectile movement (with an SD sentry and an SD micromissile SMG to use it)
  • Added a small chance that items generate with up to +-30% base cooldown, same dps
  • Added a new guard against players being launched too far by enemy clipping (this should get it this time)
  • Dropped loot cubes in multiplayer can now be picked up instantly by other players
  • Increased Heal.bat range
  • Synced new projectile movement types in mp
  • Improved Sine and Javelin projectile movement types
  • Added a subicon for Discs
  • Added an Advanced Tooltips option - turning this off hides item levels unless necessary
  • Added particles to buying items in shops (in addition to the selling ones)
  • Fixed a bug where shops were restocking on a 2 minute timer, now it's properly 3
  • Fixed scrolling up/down to get chat history bug
  • Fixed Zone scaling issues for certain locations (in particular in the volcano end fight)
  • Removed accidental FOV bump when dashing/teleporting
  • Tweaked momentum retention for dash/grapple/teleporting
  • Random enemy affixes now have some limits based on level

