Aquamarine update for 1 February 2022

Aquamarine v1.0.6 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As we near the two-week anniversary of Aquamarine's release, the game continues to be updated regularly. This latest patch is another big one, with a bunch of important bug fixes and some even more important changes to resource balance and mechanics. Check out the main points below:

  • Fixed a bug causing an upgrade item to spawn in the wrong place
  • Fixed a bug causing some tiles in the final area to become unusable
  • Fixed a bug causing softlocks in the final area when certain environment effects appeared
  • Fixed a bug causing an upgrade ability to incorrectly highlight objects out of range
  • Fixed a bug causing an environmental puzzle to not spawn properly
  • Fixed a bug causing some environmental puzzles to not open properly
  • Fixed a bug causing certain upgrade items to be uncollectable
  • Fixed a bug causing multiple upgrades to be activated simultaneously
  • Fixed a bug causing some corpses to not update properly
  • Fixed a bug causing some corpses not to spawn
  • Fixed a bug causing softlocks when the pod gained or lost a move
  • Fixed a number of visual inconsistencies & small code errors
  • Added a spot on the ground beneath light shafts to make them easier to see
  • Added more resource spawns to the final area when first entering
  • Changed the pod upgrades to now gain a charge when collecting any gem
  • Changed the gardening mechanics to now allow plants to grow faster
  • Updated the end credits to scroll more quickly & be skippable

That should be it for this new batch of updates. Now reaching the end of the game should be a lot smoother for everyone. Good luck!

🌊👁🌐

- Team Moebial

