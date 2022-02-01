Aquamarine v1.0.6 Patch Notes

As we near the two-week anniversary of Aquamarine's release, the game continues to be updated regularly. This latest patch is another big one, with a bunch of important bug fixes and some even more important changes to resource balance and mechanics. Check out the main points below:

v1.0.6 Patch Notes

Fixed a bug causing an upgrade item to spawn in the wrong place

Fixed a bug causing some tiles in the final area to become unusable

Fixed a bug causing softlocks in the final area when certain environment effects appeared

Fixed a bug causing an upgrade ability to incorrectly highlight objects out of range

Fixed a bug causing an environmental puzzle to not spawn properly

Fixed a bug causing some environmental puzzles to not open properly

Fixed a bug causing certain upgrade items to be uncollectable

Fixed a bug causing multiple upgrades to be activated simultaneously

Fixed a bug causing some corpses to not update properly

Fixed a bug causing some corpses not to spawn

Fixed a bug causing softlocks when the pod gained or lost a move

Fixed a number of visual inconsistencies & small code errors

Added a spot on the ground beneath light shafts to make them easier to see

Added more resource spawns to the final area when first entering

Changed the pod upgrades to now gain a charge when collecting any gem

Changed the gardening mechanics to now allow plants to grow faster

Updated the end credits to scroll more quickly & be skippable

That should be it for this new batch of updates. Now reaching the end of the game should be a lot smoother for everyone. Good luck!

🌊👁🌐

- Team Moebial