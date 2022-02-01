Aquamarine v1.0.6 Patch Notes

As we near the two-week anniversary of Aquamarine's release, the game continues to be updated regularly. This latest patch is another big one, with a bunch of important bug fixes and some even more important changes to resource balance and mechanics. Check out the main points below:
v1.0.6 Patch Notes
- Fixed a bug causing an upgrade item to spawn in the wrong place
- Fixed a bug causing some tiles in the final area to become unusable
- Fixed a bug causing softlocks in the final area when certain environment effects appeared
- Fixed a bug causing an upgrade ability to incorrectly highlight objects out of range
- Fixed a bug causing an environmental puzzle to not spawn properly
- Fixed a bug causing some environmental puzzles to not open properly
- Fixed a bug causing certain upgrade items to be uncollectable
- Fixed a bug causing multiple upgrades to be activated simultaneously
- Fixed a bug causing some corpses to not update properly
- Fixed a bug causing some corpses not to spawn
- Fixed a bug causing softlocks when the pod gained or lost a move
- Fixed a number of visual inconsistencies & small code errors
- Added a spot on the ground beneath light shafts to make them easier to see
- Added more resource spawns to the final area when first entering
- Changed the pod upgrades to now gain a charge when collecting any gem
- Changed the gardening mechanics to now allow plants to grow faster
- Updated the end credits to scroll more quickly & be skippable
That should be it for this new batch of updates. Now reaching the end of the game should be a lot smoother for everyone. Good luck!
🌊👁🌐
- Team Moebial
