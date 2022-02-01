Update notes for January 31

Some bug fixes implemented.
- Game balance: Enemies are not as strong as they were before
- Some fixes about the player attacks
- Fixes on musics
And so, I´m currently working to implement some new details and create a better control system.
Changed files in this update