Tough Law update for 1 February 2022

Update notes for January 31

Tough Law update for 1 February 2022

Update notes for January 31

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some bug fixes implemented.

  • Game balance: Enemies are not as strong as they were before
  • Some fixes about the player attacks
  • Fixes on musics

And so, I´m currently working to implement some new details and create a better control system.

