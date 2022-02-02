Update to version 3.0.0

For full change log lists check on krunker.io
General
- Added Translator Badge
- Fixed Player billboards
- Fixed zip loading on viewer
- Fixed Mod searching
Krunkscript & Editor
- Removed some Render encoding types (For future update compatibility)
Official Client & Steam
- Updated to 3.0
- Better performance
- New resource pack system
(Convert ingame mods to resource packs which can load directly with resource swapper & be managed better)
- Can take a few hours to roll out
Ranked & FACEIT
- Fixed server crashes
