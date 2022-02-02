 Skip to content

Krunker update for 2 February 2022

Update to version 3.0.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For full change log lists check on krunker.io

General

​- Added Translator Badge

  • Fixed Player billboards
  • Fixed zip loading on viewer
  • Fixed Mod searching

Krunkscript & Editor

​- Removed some Render encoding types (For future update compatibility)

Official Client & Steam

​- Updated to 3.0

  • Better performance
  • New resource pack system

    (Convert ingame mods to resource packs which can load directly with resource swapper & be managed better)
  • Can take a few hours to roll out

Ranked & FACEIT

​- Fixed server crashes

