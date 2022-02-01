 Skip to content

Knight's Try update for 1 February 2022

Squire Mode Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New update addressing progress saving concerns!

  • Added a new mode: Squire
  • Small quality of life changes

Squire mode:

As you reach checkpoints in any mode, teleporters will unlock in Squire mode. These teleporters will allow you to immediately return to any checkpoint you've used, even across play sessions!

Knight and Arch-Knight difficulties will still need to be completed in one sitting.

Quality of life:

Increased the speed of the long platform ride around the golden statue.

Reduced the time of forced camera look when pressing buttons in the final section.

Decreased the wait time of the ending trigger.

Thanks for playing!

