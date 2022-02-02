Rec Room PATCH - the "Winter Wonderland" edition

Rec Room Seasons!

Introducing RecRoom Seasons: Starting this month, RR+ members will receive free, exclusive RRO items each month upon login. See the RecCenter storefront for the current season's free item roster, as well as the dates they become available. There are some really legendary items - go check them out!

Unlisted Inventions

Previously, inventions could only be Private (just for you) or Public (available in the store for everyone). When publishing an invention, there is now a "List in Store" toggle. If you deselect it, your invention will be published as Unlisted. This means other players can only discover your invention through Link Buttons -- it won't show up in the store, your portfolio, or through invention announcements.

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

We've simplified invention pricing. Now, you can only price your inventions at 250-token increments (e.g., 0, 250, 500, 750, etc.). All invention prices prior to this change will remain at their current price unless the price is edited.

The Create Rooms page has a new look! Now you can search and sort your owned rooms as well as any of Rec Room's base room templates.

When room co-owners (not room creators) try to edit the earning distribution, they are now given more detailed information about who has permission to change the distribution.

Minor changes to how incoming voice volume is tuned relative to the Ignore Bubble settings. We realized that sometimes a group of people would spawn in the same spot, and wouldn't be able to hear each other at all, since they were right on top of each other! Nearby players will now be slightly audible even if they're completely faded out visually.

Added the ability to quickly accept some notifications without needing to open the menu.

We've frozen the furniture in the Lounge. Facilities got tired of having to move the couches back every day.

Performance improvement to reduce the frequency of occasional hitches.

Fixed a bug where tube normals can become flipped.

For iOS players who don't ever use the microphone during a gameplay session, stereo audio output is now supported for players using the built-in speakers on their iPhone or iPad (but also - we'd love to hear your beautiful voice sometime!)

Fixed a bug with iOS audio interruptions during incoming calls. Now, game audio will resume once the interrupting audio ends. Who wants to talk on the phone these days anyway?

Players who joined an in-progress \^RecRally game as spectators can no longer get in or reset other players' vehicles. No more hitchhiking!

Your MakerPen preview is no longer faded out when you add shapes and tubes.

Moved the profile gifting flows into the new UI system.

Fixed club announcement creation and updates to announcements are now displayed whenever they're changed or deleted. We hope this makes it easier to keep up on the latest news from groups you care about!

When the UI is almost perpendicular to the screen, it will be blank or black, depending on the platform. Yes, this is an intentional change, and we can't wait to hear how you were actually using the UI at such an extreme angle! Players are so full of surprises.

Fixed a bug where, in some cases when players are in an offline dorm, Maker Pen and saving functionality didn't work properly.

Pitchforks and Shovels now have sensible masses, and respond to physics correctly. It was fun while it lasted!

Fixed a bug where deleting a room would sometimes not return you to the previous page.

Fixed a bug where, in \^IsleOfLostSkulls boss arena, players can't properly walk or teleport on the platform to the side of the entrance. No more blaming your silly deaths on the walkway being broken!

Fixes a bug that affected the appearance of some tubes when a dorm skin was applied.

