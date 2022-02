Share · View all patches · Build 8121611 · Last edited 1 February 2022 – 06:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Dear users,

We hope everyone had enjoyed "Crimzon Clover World EXplosion!" during the holidays.

We have just released the latest version 1.13d, which includes bug fixes reported by the players.

Fixed a bug in v1.13c where some sound effects were reduced in volume.

Other minor fixes.

*Demo version has been updated as well.

If you have any other feedback, please let us know.

Cheers,

Degica Games team