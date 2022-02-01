Toggle Grab and Helmet Features

Early Access Launch Version 0.958

Thank you so much for supporting the Early Access version of the game. This is a solo developed title and I am very interested in feedback and ideas. Feel free to participate in the Discord or post something in the Steam discussion forums. When I started creating this game, it was really about creating a game I wanted to play in VR that did not exist. Thanks for all the encouragement and support! Please be patient as it takes a while to make changes and do adequate testing as a solo developer. My current list of priorities are listed at the end of this update below.

It's only been about 20 days since the last update, but I wanted to get this smaller update out before I tackle some bigger items in a larger release (looking at end of March).

Enhancements / Revisions

Toggle Grab

The primary purpose of this release was to add a toggle grab feature. This can be enabled in the settings. This allows you to toggle grab so you do not have to constantly hold items. This option is intended and only recommended for controllers with grab buttons like the quest and Vive.

If you use this feature with the Valve Index controllers, the grip force sensitivity is taken into account so it is not as easy to trigger but I think not enabling toggle grab for knuckles controllers is better. Let me know if there is anything I can tweak to make this better on different controllers. This took a lot longer than I wanted, thanks for your patience.

Enemy Helmets

This update also introduces separate meshes for enemies and their helmets worn in the game. Enemy helmets can now be shot off or knocked off. Enemies wearing helmets have a chance of deflecting one of your head shots before it flies off. Some enemies may not wear a helmet at all.

Helmets that fall off enemies will randomly be damaged or undamaged. All helmets can be used as a melee weapon or to cause a sound to attract enemies.

Undamaged helmets can also be worn by simply placing it to your head. Wearing a helmet does two things:

Has a chance of deflecting a shot at which point the helmet breaks and disappears.

Will protect you during an air raid if you cannot find cover at which point it breaks and disappears.

It is more likely a helmet knocked off an enemy will be undamaged than shooting it off.

Misc

The perk shop area has been modified to now show more detailed descriptions of perks once they are purchased. These are now displayed in world space, rather than the wrist to avoid interfering with your wrist inventory display.

The perk shop now shows the name and photo of unlocked perks so new players have an idea what they can unlock with further gameplay.

Performance Improvements

Bug Fixes

Misc bug fixes

Priorities

I have a lot of stuff planned for the next update, but it will take around 8 weeks. The next update will introduce some new dungeon architecture and I will hopefully have some of the stealth elements tweaked.

Bug fixes / General Game Enhancements

Improve enemy behavior when eluding them / AI

Improve ladder grabbing

Rebalancing shop cost based on changes and play data

Reinvestigate modifying play rig to not push back and allow leaning over objects without cheating

New Room Types (infirmary and bathroom), Objects and New Drugs

Breakable walls, secret corridors between rooms and discoverable relics / artifacts with special abilities that can be reused without buying them every time including clues where objective items can be found.

Personality traits based on gameplay affecting outcomes

Pet companion