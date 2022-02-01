 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 1 February 2022

Beta 3.790 Defense Against Rogues

Beta 3.790 Defense Against Rogues

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.790_Defense_Against_Rogues

This one has some improvements from Badger to the tech window, and also includes several bugfixes from him (including some cross-threading fixes that are high-priority and were bothering folks over the weekend).

Beyond that, StarKelp has a number of fixes and improvements to his Lost Humans mod, including adding new Rogues for you to meet.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!

