Major Update with Director's Cut

Hello detectives,

It's been quite a while since the game got an update! I'll be talking a bit about the update and behind-the-scenes of it in the next couple paragraphs. Feel free to skip to the patch notes.

I took some feedback to heart and decided to focus on the game in these previous 3 months into making a new update with content I initially had to cut to meet my self-imposed deadline of a release date.

This involved creating new environments, dialogue, mechanics, models, sounds, music, and then bug fixing everything new that would break the old and vice-versa (I'm sure I missed some bugs).

It took a lot of hours, but me and my brother did it with love, this game didn't sell well, so we're not doing it for the money, I just want our first video game to be a bit better and people not be as disappointed when trying it out.

With that said, any feedback is important to me. You can report bugs in the "Discussion" part of the game on here on Steam, and I'll fix the issues in a future patch, if need be. Having a limited set of players testing the game vs releasing the game into the wild, it's bound to have some bugs I couldn't find. After fixing any leftover bugs, I'll be moving on from this game onto to the next one.

Be sure to follow on Twitter if you're interested.

If you haven't already, you can also head on over to my itch page and try out my small jam game, a first-person immersive-sim RPG called Corpus Edax.

Thank you for playing!

Patch notes:

Added 16 Steam Achievements. (Half are hidden, good luck hunting!)

Added Bessie's notebook that players can read to better understand her backstory. - Cut Content

Added a new apartment to explore. - Cut Content

Added a new environment underneath the basement - Cut Content

Added a new environment when routing the Good Ending - Cut Content

Added Shotgun weapon mechanic.

Added M16 weapon mechanic. (Why did I add weapons to the game? Well... play the game the find out :) )

Added a new Settings menu (Settings available in-game).

Added visual loading screens.

Added a Focus mechanic, you can zoom-in with the Right Mouse Button.

Added animation feedback when opening locked doors.

Added reverb zones for better sound feedback.

Added new elevator model.

Added a new "Good" ending to be more robust and satisfying to achieve. There's 2 ways to go through this, but both end the same way.

Expanded the wounded SWAT sidequest. - Cut Content

Expanded Jose's sidequest. His role was cut short in the initial release, this brings back the original vision - Cut Content

Made changes to the Main Menu to be more streamlined.

Bit better performance, Visualizing past events may still be heavy on performance.

Improved readability of dialogue

Fixed some typos on notes and dialogue

Fixed the last Visualize clue not showing the events.

Fixed Pause menu not pausing sounds.

Adjusted sound mix in some places.

PS: I had to redo this update as my project got corrupted and most of my logic was gone. This was supposed to come out in June 2021.