SCP: Breakout update for 1 February 2022

Network, Performance and Animation fixes!

1 February 2022

After long await here are some quality of life changes!

  • Added better network settings to maintain performance no matter the player count!
  • Fixes the stuttery and sharp animations and added more time to the animation transitions.
  • Fixed the terrible lighting, removed un-needed collisions, baked lighting and fixed meshes!
  • REMOVED OCCLUSION CULLING (Some people could see through the walls when doors opened)

In future Occlusion Culling will return as it does help with performance, but now at least you will get stable frames and minimal lag across servers.

Thanks for playing, Have fun!

  • Heck

