Red Tether Version 1.009 (Launch)

Nearest Threat/Retreat Rework
- Lowered the minimum time in a wave before the fleet will consider retreat (60s --> 30s)
- Instead of specific ship types, any ships that no longer has weapons, upgrades or boss status can now retreat
- This means you can make large sections of a wave retreat just by disarming ships (retreat still only happens once no combat ready enemies remain in a wave)
- The threat direction indicator now only points towards combat-ready ships
- If only non combat-ready ships are nearby, the threat direction indicator will now point you to the nearest combat-ready ship
- The threat direction indicator will now point to stealthed ships as well, but it'll be less accurate
Balancing/Adjustments
- Chainlinker now also grants +10% rip damage
- Tethers now briefly stop flashing when hit by melee
- Max tethers! message now gets displayed on ui overlay instead of inworld layer
- Fuel spill ignite text now also telegraphs ignite source
- The game now makes it more obvious how to extinguish ! CHEM BURN !
- Having Emission Mask now prevents your engine exhaust from igniting fuel spills
- Coolant Asteroids are now immune to coolant :o
- Heavy Railgun shield delay increased (3s --> 5s)
- Tech Vault now comes with two militia classes on long range scouting duty that will eventually tac-jump back to defend the vault
- Clarified some tooltips
Fixes
- Moved collider closer to tether attach point on non-standard harpoon animations, hopefully counteracting situations in which tethers could not contract to zero correctly
- Fixed steer right key not being rebindable
- Fixed heart ui sometimes showing as empty when random ry shift triggers
- Fixed potential target text load error when targeting an objects the same frame it jumped in as reinforcement
- Fixed non-emp explosions being unable to ignite fuel spills (?)
- Fixed Swordbreaker harpoons being able to parry a single melee strike multiple times
- Fixed obsolete unlock trigger for ship 4 still taking effect
- Fixed bad collider on one debris animation
- Fixed a problem causing simultaneous fuel spill ignitions to sometimes cause one spill to become permanently unignited
Changed files in this update