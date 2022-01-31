 Skip to content

---Red---Tether--> update for 31 January 2022

Red Tether Version 1.009 (Launch)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nearest Threat/Retreat Rework

  • Lowered the minimum time in a wave before the fleet will consider retreat (60s --> 30s)
  • Instead of specific ship types, any ships that no longer has weapons, upgrades or boss status can now retreat
  • This means you can make large sections of a wave retreat just by disarming ships (retreat still only happens once no combat ready enemies remain in a wave)
  • The threat direction indicator now only points towards combat-ready ships
  • If only non combat-ready ships are nearby, the threat direction indicator will now point you to the nearest combat-ready ship
  • The threat direction indicator will now point to stealthed ships as well, but it'll be less accurate

Balancing/Adjustments

  • Chainlinker now also grants +10% rip damage
  • Tethers now briefly stop flashing when hit by melee
  • Max tethers! message now gets displayed on ui overlay instead of inworld layer
  • Fuel spill ignite text now also telegraphs ignite source
  • The game now makes it more obvious how to extinguish ! CHEM BURN !
  • Having Emission Mask now prevents your engine exhaust from igniting fuel spills
  • Coolant Asteroids are now immune to coolant :o
  • Heavy Railgun shield delay increased (3s --> 5s)
  • Tech Vault now comes with two militia classes on long range scouting duty that will eventually tac-jump back to defend the vault
  • Clarified some tooltips

Fixes

  • Moved collider closer to tether attach point on non-standard harpoon animations, hopefully counteracting situations in which tethers could not contract to zero correctly
  • Fixed steer right key not being rebindable
  • Fixed heart ui sometimes showing as empty when random ry shift triggers
  • Fixed potential target text load error when targeting an objects the same frame it jumped in as reinforcement
  • Fixed non-emp explosions being unable to ignite fuel spills (?)
  • Fixed Swordbreaker harpoons being able to parry a single melee strike multiple times
  • Fixed obsolete unlock trigger for ship 4 still taking effect
  • Fixed bad collider on one debris animation
  • Fixed a problem causing simultaneous fuel spill ignitions to sometimes cause one spill to become permanently unignited

