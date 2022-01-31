Serbian language. New statue. Balance changes. QoL

GENERAl
- Added Serbian language.
- If in a match no enemy units are killed for a long time, a draw is declared.
- Added new decorative statue - Water Tiger.
- The time between disconnecting a player and automatically destroying his main building is increased from 2 to 3 minutes.
BALANCE
Europe
- Crossbow: shot damage reduced from 35 to 30, time between attacks reduced from 4.5 to 3.2 sec, maximum attack distance reduced from 70 to 50, melee damage increased from 6 to 12
Western Europe
- Pikeman: damage increased from 8 to 10
- Halberdier: damage increased from 11 to 13
- Onager: damage to buildings reduced from 40 to 30, turn speed is reduced by 30%, maximal attack distance decreased from 190 to 180
- Trebuchet: damage radius is enlarged by 50%, cost reduced from 0/800/250 to 0/750/200
- Musketeer: time between attacks reduced from 5 to 4.5 seconds, projectile dispersion reduced from 15% to 13%
Eastern Europe
- Pikeman: damage increased from 7 to 9
- Halberdier: damage range increased by 50%
- Catapult: speed of turn decreased by 30%, projectile dispersion decreased from 15% to 13%
- Strelets: time between attacks reduced from 4.5 to 4.2 sec.
- Squad: price reduced from 100/50/100 to 100/50/70
- Archer: cost reduced from 75 to 60 food.
- Cossack: price increased from 300/100/0 to 300/100/20, speed reduced from 130 to 125.
West Asia
- Azap: price reduced from 50/25 to 40/20, reservation time reduced from 35 to 25 sec.
- Sarbaz: price reduced from 75 to 60 food, reservation time reduced from 35 to 25 sec.
- Oglan: price reduced from 110/25 to 100/20, reservation time reduced from 50 to 42 sec.
- Bashibuzuk: price reduced from 75/50/40 to 60/50/30
East Asia
- Harquebusier: price reduced from 100/70/20 to 80/60/20
- Samurai: price decreased from 100/0/100 to 100/0/80, time to reserve reduced from 45 to 40 sec.
- Archer: price reduced from 120 to 100 food, reserve time reduced from 35 to 30 sec.
- Cho-ko-nu: time between attacks decreased from 5 to 4.5 sec., maximum attack distance decreased from 70 to 50, melee damage increased from 6 to 11
- Rocket cannon: price decreased from 0/400/100 to 0/400
- Springald: damage increased from 60 to 70, slew rate reduced by 20%, projectile dispersion reduced from 20% to 18%
Industrial Revolution
- Ranger: price reduced from 150/0/100 to 100/0/100, time between attacks reduced from 3.5 to 3.2 sec, time between air attacks reduced from 4 to 3.2 sec.
- Cavalryman: price reduced from 300/50 to 250/50
- Soldier: price reduced from 150/100/20 to 100/80/20
- Machine gunner: price reduced from 300/100 to 250/400/100
- Motorcycle: speed reduced from 110 to 100
- Battleship: time between attacks reduced from 14 to 12 sec.
- Torpedo boat: no longer able to transport units, training time reduced from 100 to 70 sec.
- Squadron cannon: price reduced from 500/500/800 to 500/500/500/500, training time reduced from 140 to 100 sec.
- Submarine: price reduced from 400/1000/500 to 400/800/500, training time reduced from 120 to 100 sec.
- Howitzer: training time reduced from 80 to 70 sec, number of required population reduced from 5 to 4
- Light bomber: required population reduced from 4 to 3
- Fighter: required population reduced from 6 to 5
- APC: training time reduced from 140 to 120 sec.
Britain
* Light machine gun: price reduced from 300/200/80 to 250/200/70, training time reduced from 40 to 35 sec.
* Tank Rhombus: time between machine gun attacks reduced from 3 to 2.5 sec.
India
* Sikh: price reduced from 100/100/20 to 70/80/20
* Wheeled tank: the upgrade time of the "Lightweight structure" has been increased from 140 sec. to 200 sec.
Turkey
* Sniper: price reduced from 200/150/100 to 150/120/100, time between attacks reduced from 3.5 to 3.2 sec, time between air attacks reduced from 4 to 3.2 sec.
* Light Cannon: training time reduced from 100 to 90 sec.
Germany
* Flammenwerfer: price reduced from 150/300 to 100/250, upgrade price to Armored Flammenwerfer reduced from 200 to 120 metal.
* Big Bertha: projectile damage radius increased by 20%
Russia
* Soldier: the price has been reduced from 100/100/0 to 90/80/0
* Death's Scythe: training time reduced from 100 to 90 sec.
* Red Devil: price reduced from 250/50 to 200/50
France
* Dewoitine D520: number of required population reduced from 6 to 5
* Farman Goliath: training time reduced from 80 to 60 sec.
* APC Saint Chamond: training time reduced from 160 to 130 sec.
China
* Soldier: price reduced from 150/50/10 to 90/50/10
* Howitzer: reserve time reduced from 75 to 60 sec, number of required population reduced from 5 to 4
* Squadron cannon: price reduced from 500/250/200 to 500/250/120, reserve time reduced from 110 to 90 sec.
* Type R: time between machine gun attacks reduced 4 to 3.2 sec.
Japan
* Bomber G4M: price reduced from 400/1800/800 to 400/1500/600
* Jet fighter J8M1: number of required population reduced from 6 to 5
* Sakura blossom MXY7: training cost decreased from 100/400/100 to 100/400/0, damage increased from 600 to 700
* Sentoku: price reduced from 800/1000/900 to 600/1000/800, training time reduced from 140 to 120 sec.
* Fu-go: an upgrade has been added to the university, reducing the price and reservation time of the Fu-go.
Poland
* Stone mine: income reduced from 55 to 50 materials.
* Tankette KD: damage reduced from 70 to 65
* Ulan: grenade damage reduced from 100 to 90
