War Selection update for 31 January 2022

Serbian language. New statue. Balance changes. QoL

War Selection update for 31 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GENERAl

  • Added Serbian language.
  • If in a match no enemy units are killed for a long time, a draw is declared.
  • Added new decorative statue - Water Tiger.
  • The time between disconnecting a player and automatically destroying his main building is increased from 2 to 3 minutes.

BALANCE

Europe

  • Crossbow: shot damage reduced from 35 to 30, time between attacks reduced from 4.5 to 3.2 sec, maximum attack distance reduced from 70 to 50, melee damage increased from 6 to 12

Western Europe

  • Pikeman: damage increased from 8 to 10
  • Halberdier: damage increased from 11 to 13
  • Onager: damage to buildings reduced from 40 to 30, turn speed is reduced by 30%, maximal attack distance decreased from 190 to 180
  • Trebuchet: damage radius is enlarged by 50%, cost reduced from 0/800/250 to 0/750/200
  • Musketeer: time between attacks reduced from 5 to 4.5 seconds, projectile dispersion reduced from 15% to 13%

Eastern Europe

  • Pikeman: damage increased from 7 to 9
  • Halberdier: damage range increased by 50%
  • Catapult: speed of turn decreased by 30%, projectile dispersion decreased from 15% to 13%
  • Strelets: time between attacks reduced from 4.5 to 4.2 sec.
  • Squad: price reduced from 100/50/100 to 100/50/70
  • Archer: cost reduced from 75 to 60 food.
  • Cossack: price increased from 300/100/0 to 300/100/20, speed reduced from 130 to 125.

West Asia

  • Azap: price reduced from 50/25 to 40/20, reservation time reduced from 35 to 25 sec.
  • Sarbaz: price reduced from 75 to 60 food, reservation time reduced from 35 to 25 sec.
  • Oglan: price reduced from 110/25 to 100/20, reservation time reduced from 50 to 42 sec.
  • Bashibuzuk: price reduced from 75/50/40 to 60/50/30

East Asia

  • Harquebusier: price reduced from 100/70/20 to 80/60/20
  • Samurai: price decreased from 100/0/100 to 100/0/80, time to reserve reduced from 45 to 40 sec.
  • Archer: price reduced from 120 to 100 food, reserve time reduced from 35 to 30 sec.
  • Cho-ko-nu: time between attacks decreased from 5 to 4.5 sec., maximum attack distance decreased from 70 to 50, melee damage increased from 6 to 11
  • Rocket cannon: price decreased from 0/400/100 to 0/400
  • Springald: damage increased from 60 to 70, slew rate reduced by 20%, projectile dispersion reduced from 20% to 18%

Industrial Revolution

  • Ranger: price reduced from 150/0/100 to 100/0/100, time between attacks reduced from 3.5 to 3.2 sec, time between air attacks reduced from 4 to 3.2 sec.
  • Cavalryman: price reduced from 300/50 to 250/50
  • Soldier: price reduced from 150/100/20 to 100/80/20
  • Machine gunner: price reduced from 300/100 to 250/400/100
  • Motorcycle: speed reduced from 110 to 100
  • Battleship: time between attacks reduced from 14 to 12 sec.
  • Torpedo boat: no longer able to transport units, training time reduced from 100 to 70 sec.
  • Squadron cannon: price reduced from 500/500/800 to 500/500/500/500, training time reduced from 140 to 100 sec.
  • Submarine: price reduced from 400/1000/500 to 400/800/500, training time reduced from 120 to 100 sec.
  • Howitzer: training time reduced from 80 to 70 sec, number of required population reduced from 5 to 4
  • Light bomber: required population reduced from 4 to 3
  • Fighter: required population reduced from 6 to 5
  • APC: training time reduced from 140 to 120 sec.

Britain

* Light machine gun: price reduced from 300/200/80 to 250/200/70, training time reduced from 40 to 35 sec.  
* Tank Rhombus: time between machine gun attacks reduced from 3 to 2.5 sec.

India

* Sikh: price reduced from 100/100/20 to 70/80/20  
* Wheeled tank: the upgrade time of the "Lightweight structure" has been increased from 140 sec. to 200 sec.

Turkey

* Sniper: price reduced from 200/150/100 to 150/120/100, time between attacks reduced from 3.5 to 3.2 sec, time between air attacks reduced from 4 to 3.2 sec.  
* Light Cannon: training time reduced from 100 to 90 sec.

Germany

  * Flammenwerfer: price reduced from 150/300 to 100/250, upgrade price to Armored Flammenwerfer reduced from 200 to 120 metal.  
  * Big Bertha: projectile damage radius increased by 20%

Russia

  * Soldier: the price has been reduced from 100/100/0 to 90/80/0  
  * Death's Scythe: training time reduced from 100 to 90 sec.  
  * Red Devil: price reduced from 250/50 to 200/50

France

  * Dewoitine D520: number of required population reduced from 6 to 5  
  * Farman Goliath: training time reduced from 80 to 60 sec.  
  * APC Saint Chamond: training time reduced from 160 to 130 sec.

China

  * Soldier: price reduced from 150/50/10 to 90/50/10  
  * Howitzer: reserve time reduced from 75 to 60 sec, number of required population reduced from 5 to 4  
  * Squadron cannon: price reduced from 500/250/200 to 500/250/120, reserve time reduced from 110 to 90 sec.  
  * Type R: time between machine gun attacks reduced 4 to 3.2 sec.

Japan

  * Bomber G4M: price reduced from 400/1800/800 to 400/1500/600  
  * Jet fighter J8M1: number of required population reduced from 6 to 5  
  * Sakura blossom MXY7: training cost decreased from 100/400/100 to 100/400/0, damage increased from 600 to 700  
  * Sentoku: price reduced from 800/1000/900 to 600/1000/800, training time reduced from 140 to 120 sec.  
  * Fu-go: an upgrade has been added to the university, reducing the price and reservation time of the Fu-go.

Poland

  * Stone mine: income reduced from 55 to 50 materials.  
  * Tankette KD: damage reduced from 70 to 65  
  * Ulan: grenade damage reduced from 100 to 90

Changed files in this update

WS content Depot 1022451
  • Loading history…
