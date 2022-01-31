Update Notes 31 Jan 2022

- Gave the news on the Main Office Screen a visual overhaul when you aren't working for a promotion
- Shows will now automatically pick a generic venue in your home region rather than having no venue set
- Improved performance on the awards screens
- Improved Main Office performance, by separating News loading from the rest of the page
- Re-added None as a default gimmick option
- Tweaked Backstage Morale calculations
- Rebalanced income from promotion Private Networks
- Fixed bug where non-debuted workers could get injured
Pro Wrestling Sim update for 31 January 2022
