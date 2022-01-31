 Skip to content

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 31 January 2022

Update Notes 31 Jan 2022

Update Notes 31 Jan 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gave the news on the Main Office Screen a visual overhaul when you aren't working for a promotion
  • Shows will now automatically pick a generic venue in your home region rather than having no venue set
  • Improved performance on the awards screens
  • Improved Main Office performance, by separating News loading from the rest of the page
  • Re-added None as a default gimmick option
  • Tweaked Backstage Morale calculations
  • Rebalanced income from promotion Private Networks
  • Fixed bug where non-debuted workers could get injured

