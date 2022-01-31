update 0.978: Meet Bubak - the little devil

Howdy good people (and beasts),
The new beast has finally appeared, and alongside with it, new achievements, skins, avatars, languages, event, and meaningful QoL improvements. Let’s jump right into it!
New Stuff:
- New playable character: Bubak! He’s a little cute devil, with a unique set of protective and buffing skills, strongly relying on proper positioning.
- 8 new achievements: 5 for climbing the leaderboard, 3 for… other things.
- 9 new avatars; 1 for the new character, and another 8 as rewards for new achievements.
- 2 new skins, for Bubak and Babowacky.
- New Event, and a special one. We joined forces with The Great Orchestra Of Christmas Charity. Throughout February, 100% of FurryFury’s revenue will be donated to the charity to provide state-of-the-art medical devices for public hospitals to aid children’s eye medicine.
- New Show-off; to obtain during this event, simply by playing, as usual.
- New supported languages: Spanish, Japanese and Korean (more coming soon). We also updated the French translations.
Changes/Upgrades:
- Non-16x9 screen ratios support. FInally! All resolutions between 4x3 and 22x9 do not have the black bars on the sides now. For even wilder ratios, you guys will still have some black bars, but smaller ;)
- Match UI visual feedback upgrades:
- Your beast now has an effect around it when your turn begins so you can easily find it,
- All beasts now have little dots next to their records, indicating how many skills they have unlocked,
- When a Beast gains a skill, an effect launches on it’s portrait in the top bar indicating that,
- When your teammate confirms their move, a lock icon appears over their beast, indicating that.
Bugfixes:
- On Bridge arenas, a beast can sometimes move through a potion without taking it - Fixed.
- Black screen between match and a post-match screen in adventures sometimes lasts very long - Mostly Fixed (still may occasionally happen, but about 80% less often), we are investigating further,
- Sometimes a Mummean character get stuck in an infinite roll loop on bridge arenas - Fixed,
- Bulvazor’s aura sometimes damaging even when you’re outside of it - Fixed,
- Spikes doesn’t work in co-op tutorial - Fixed,
- Master challenge in 6th adventure is not possible to complete by directly hitting enemies with Shmashrul - Fixed,
- Info popup of achievements rewards doesn’t show - Fixed,
- Cruelick’s voices won’t play for gaining skills and winning - Fixed,
- Translations do not update for few ui elements until the restart - Fixed,
- Selection frame sometimes disappears on objects on the arena when holding cursor over them - Fixed,
- Scarabs and Maggots sometimes moving under the splash puddles on the ground - Fixed,
- Possible to open Settings during end-match slow-mo - Fixed.
Known Issue:
- There are still some translations missing, especially in Czech. We are constantly working on updating them and soon should catch up with all of them.
There are also lots of upgrades and changes on Android version, and we also just opened the beta for Poland. Go check it out, or play here. Either way, let's roll!
Marcin (Tinek) Michalski
Changed files in this update