Share · View all patches · Build 8120921 · Last edited 31 January 2022 – 22:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Lawless Lands,

Hey everyone!

Here is just another quick patch for a minor issue.

Update 2.3.6 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed Wand of Balance only giving bonus vigor and not spirit like it was meant to

NOTE: This will NOT cause any issues with current saves.

That's all for now! Enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː