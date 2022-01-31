 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Nienix update for 31 January 2022

Convenient Looting Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8120896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509145

This patch makes looting a lot more convenient!

  • [Loot] It is now possible to set loot filters in the character information screen!
  • [Loot] There are now three options regarding loot pickups:

    Standard: Pressing the interact button causes the loot closest to the player to be picked up. (This is the default variant)

    Collision: All loot is picked up automatically upon collision with the player.

    Bulk: Pressing the interact button causes all items in a large area around the player to be picked up.
  • [Act 3] Reduced the Hull of "bullet hell" turrets by 70%. Also increased their loot a bit.
  • [UI] Fixed a few incorrect item names.
  • [Shop] The "Identify all" button in the shop now identifies all items in all inventory tabs instead of only the active tab.
  • [Skill] Xinthu skill "Enhanced Shields" [1:2]: Now 3% buff per level (up from 1%).
  • [Skill] Imperius skill "Frost Shield" [4:1]: Now 6% buff per level (up from 5%).
  • [Bug] Beam-type weapons now work as expected with the TNT modification.
  • [Bug] Skills that added AOEs upon usage of an active auxiliary item did not work properly if the item already generated an AOE of the same type. Now fixed.

Changed files in this update

Nienix Content Depot 1332761
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot Linux Depot 1332762
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot MacOS Depot 1332763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.