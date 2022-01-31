Convenient Looting Update!

Version 0.55509145
This patch makes looting a lot more convenient!
- [Loot] It is now possible to set loot filters in the character information screen!
- [Loot] There are now three options regarding loot pickups:
Standard: Pressing the interact button causes the loot closest to the player to be picked up. (This is the default variant)
Collision: All loot is picked up automatically upon collision with the player.
Bulk: Pressing the interact button causes all items in a large area around the player to be picked up.
- [Act 3] Reduced the Hull of "bullet hell" turrets by 70%. Also increased their loot a bit.
- [UI] Fixed a few incorrect item names.
- [Shop] The "Identify all" button in the shop now identifies all items in all inventory tabs instead of only the active tab.
- [Skill] Xinthu skill "Enhanced Shields" [1:2]: Now 3% buff per level (up from 1%).
- [Skill] Imperius skill "Frost Shield" [4:1]: Now 6% buff per level (up from 5%).
- [Bug] Beam-type weapons now work as expected with the TNT modification.
- [Bug] Skills that added AOEs upon usage of an active auxiliary item did not work properly if the item already generated an AOE of the same type. Now fixed.
Changed files in this update