Technobabylon update for 1 February 2022

Technobabylon - LINUX AND MACOS ports!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added proper LINUX and MAC ports with WORKING ACHIEVEMENTS!
  • Added Steam Cloud support [cross-platform even]
  • Fixed two crash bugs
  1. Regarding creation of a screenshot.
  2. Regarding a certain individual trying to fade out of existence, fading the game instead.
  • If you want to revert to the older Technobabylon, OPT into beta channel "original", password is "technobabylonold", those saves won't work with this version, unfortunately.

This zip contains saves from Chapter 5 and onwards, compatible with the newest version:

http://primordia-game.com/Files0/Strangelando/technosaves.zip

If you want, u can extract them into your saves and load the relevant names.

Your saves are located at:

  1. Windows:

%USERPROFILE%/Saved Games/Technobabylon

  1. LINUX:

    ~/.local/share/ags/Technobabylon

  2. OSX/MAC

    ~/Library/Application Support/Technobabylon

