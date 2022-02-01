Technobabylon - LINUX AND MACOS ports!

- Added proper LINUX and MAC ports with WORKING ACHIEVEMENTS!
- Added Steam Cloud support [cross-platform even]
- Fixed two crash bugs
- Regarding creation of a screenshot.
- Regarding a certain individual trying to fade out of existence, fading the game instead.
- If you want to revert to the older Technobabylon, OPT into beta channel "original", password is "technobabylonold", those saves won't work with this version, unfortunately.
This zip contains saves from Chapter 5 and onwards, compatible with the newest version:
http://primordia-game.com/Files0/Strangelando/technosaves.zip
If you want, u can extract them into your saves and load the relevant names.
Your saves are located at:
- Windows:
%USERPROFILE%/Saved Games/Technobabylon
-
LINUX:
~/.local/share/ags/Technobabylon
-
OSX/MAC
~/Library/Application Support/Technobabylon
Changed files in this update