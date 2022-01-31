 Skip to content

When The Night Comes update for 31 January 2022

Update Notes for 31st January 2022

Last edited by Wendy

STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS ADDED

We know it took forever, but when we say something we mean it! Please enjoy.

FIXES

MAIN MENU

  • Trying to return to the main menu after entering 'Settings' would instead start a new game

    CHAPTER THREE
  • Alkar's voice line "Hunter I need to speak with you" played instead of "Did you die in your sleep and revive at sunrise? Why the fuck are you so cold?" (Triggered only if you took Alkar to the Lunar Festival)

    Alkar: Til' Death
  • Alkar's casual blush sprite blinking was incorrectly aligned

PLEDGE ENDING

  • Aurora says that Finn is leaving town instead of Alkar (if Alkar is romanced)

