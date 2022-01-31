Update Notes for 31st January 2022

STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS ADDED
We know it took forever, but when we say something we mean it! Please enjoy.
FIXES
MAIN MENU
- Trying to return to the main menu after entering 'Settings' would instead start a new game
CHAPTER THREE
- Alkar's voice line "Hunter I need to speak with you" played instead of "Did you die in your sleep and revive at sunrise? Why the fuck are you so cold?" (Triggered only if you took Alkar to the Lunar Festival)
Alkar: Til' Death
- Alkar's casual blush sprite blinking was incorrectly aligned
(SPOILERS)
PLEDGE ENDING
- Aurora says that Finn is leaving town instead of Alkar (if Alkar is romanced)
Changed files in this update