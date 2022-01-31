Big improvements for the Boston Festival of Indie Games

Hey there!

Hope your week is off to a good start!

For the past week I've been doing a ton of work behind the scenes on a new mode for Splat Chat that a streamer suggested! It should be added to the pack before Friday, so if you already enjoy Splat Chat, prepare yourself this week for another ridiculous mode that you and your audience will love.

In other related news, I've been making a bunch of changes to prepare for...

The Boston Festival of Indie games this Saturday at 10 AM Eastern!

It's one of the biggest indie game festivals in the world, and it's online-only this year, and pay-what-you-want. I was there last year and they used an amazing platform called Gather to run it. You can get your tickets and more info here: https://www.bostonfig.com/fest-homepage

There are always a ton of really unique games that make it in, and the 100-Player Twitch Chat Party Pack will be there as a showcase game! I'm super excited, and in preparation for Saturday, I've been doing a ton of UI cleanup and bug fixing.

If you're on the lookout for unique indie games to play on your stream, I seriously can't recommend this event enough, especially now that it's all-digital. It's better than PAX if I'm being honest.

For this update, here's what changed:

Splat Chat

Fixed a horrible bug where people could leave the island and hide. You could still kill them by turning on Kill Mode, but it's fixed now and no one can escape Splat Chat Island.

Added a tutorial for Splat Chat since I've seen a few people get slightly confused at the beginning. It takes about 10 seconds to watch and then you'll never see it again.

If you have less than 50 people in the chat, I adjusted the streamer start position so you don't start in the space between the anvils. You might think that this would be a safe space, since it's right on the line, but it's literally the only spot where everything will kill you immediately.

Minesweeper Extreme: 100

I cleaned up a few bugs but I forgot to write down what they were so uhhh, enjoy whatever it is I fixed!

General fixes

The main menu has gotten an overhaul, and I'm no artist, but I hope it looks a little bit nicer!

There are now animated screen transitions as you're moving from game to game, which also looks much nicer.

Continuing to fix bugs with the music system. I think I've got them all now!

Sometimes buttons were not being disabled properly and that is fixed now

Other minor UI tweaks

To everyone that has invited me into their stream, or taken the time to play and provide feedback, I am so thankful for you, and it's because of you that these games are getting better and things are getting fixed. Please keep the feedback coming!

And if you've read all the way down here and plan to stop by Boston FIG, please stop and in say hello! This is a rare chance to chat about anything you'd like to see changed and I might even be able to hack something together while we're talking!

All the best!

-Jaime