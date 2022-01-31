Update 2.1

Just an itty bitty update!
The twist gate arrows in Hasty Highlands have been changed to a deep red to make them easier to distinguish from the trees.
Is there something you'd like to see fixed/added to the game? Leave a comment here!
Changed files in this update