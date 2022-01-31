 Skip to content

HyperFleet update for 31 January 2022

Update 2.1

31 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Just an itty bitty update!

The twist gate arrows in Hasty Highlands have been changed to a deep red to make them easier to distinguish from the trees.

Is there something you'd like to see fixed/added to the game? Leave a comment here!

