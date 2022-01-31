 Skip to content

Kick it, Bunny! update for 31 January 2022

Digging Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8120458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now your bunny can dig!

Dig everywhere on the land and find buried items.

There are 50 items you can unlock. Progress is displayed in the Game menu->Excated Items

Get 9 new achievement binded to new activity!

Changed files in this update

Kick it, Bunny! Content Depot 1471731
  • Loading history…
