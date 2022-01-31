Digging Update

Now your bunny can dig!
Dig everywhere on the land and find buried items.
There are 50 items you can unlock. Progress is displayed in the Game menu->Excated Items
Get 9 new achievement binded to new activity!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Now your bunny can dig!
Dig everywhere on the land and find buried items.
There are 50 items you can unlock. Progress is displayed in the Game menu->Excated Items
Get 9 new achievement binded to new activity!
Changed files in this update