Faces and Armor Update: Emotions, Helmets, Armor and Clothes

New Faces with Emotions

Today we are shipping Faces and Emotions Update. This is not just to make game more realistic — we worked out a decent way to add more faces and characters to the game, so expect more enemy updates in the future!

Helmets, Armor and Clothes

Helmets and Armor

Armor now blocks 30% of damage.

You can shoot the helmets off.

Clothes

New UI elements added to Enemy Generator. Now you can select from different color schemes when creating your unique fighter.

You can choose if enemies are allowed to use armor and helmets or not.



New effects for melee bladed weapons — now wounds look more realistic.

Performance Improvements

Reworked enemy spawner and bot pool, now it should not lag on wave start.

Dismembering enemies won't cause as many performance drops as it used to.

COVID attacks GexagonVR

Previous pandemic years were quite kind to us, but right now most part of our team is in bed with 32°C (132 °F) fever so this probably will affect the updates we planned for February.

Stay safe!

Temporal Limitations

Grinder is Turned Off

When shooting heavy guns, it's not possible to dig deeper into guts like it used to be, we'll fix this asap.

Removed Explosives, will bring them back in Explosives Update in February.

Enemy jaw is not destructible.

Extra big enemies can bug on dismemberment.

Nearest Updates and New Roadmap

