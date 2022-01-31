It's raining training points!

Hey folks! We have another update this week, starting with the brand new "Tasks" feature!

Tasks are a way to get training points thanks to daily and weekly challenges. This will allow you to train more of your players while taking care of some interesting goals!

I also worked on a few improvements and reported bugs (Thanks again to Andy!). I hope you will enjoy this update, and as usual, you can come to our Discord server if you want to share your feedback!

https://discord.astonishing-sports.app/

Features and improvements

Daily and weekly tasks to earn training points

The position of players is now displayed in the watch list dialog

The team picker in the trades screen has been improved

The current season's number is now displayed in the "Load Game" screen

Refined UI for the rankings and team rankings screens

The minimum contract you can set in the UI is now 1M, which matches the minimum asked by players

Bug fixes

Fixing a really nasty bug with international scouting

UI fix for the rankings screen

UI fix for the scout details page

UI fix for the trades screen

UI fix for the playoffs tab in the season screen

Enjoy the update, and have a great week!