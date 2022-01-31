It's raining training points!

Hey folks! We have another update this week, starting with the brand new "Tasks" feature!
Tasks are a way to get training points thanks to daily and weekly challenges. This will allow you to train more of your players while taking care of some interesting goals!
I also worked on a few improvements and reported bugs (Thanks again to Andy!). I hope you will enjoy this update, and as usual, you can come to our Discord server if you want to share your feedback!
https://discord.astonishing-sports.app/
Features and improvements
- Daily and weekly tasks to earn training points
- The position of players is now displayed in the watch list dialog
- The team picker in the trades screen has been improved
- The current season's number is now displayed in the "Load Game" screen
- Refined UI for the rankings and team rankings screens
- The minimum contract you can set in the UI is now 1M, which matches the minimum asked by players
Bug fixes
- Fixing a really nasty bug with international scouting
- UI fix for the rankings screen
- UI fix for the scout details page
- UI fix for the trades screen
- UI fix for the playoffs tab in the season screen
Enjoy the update, and have a great week!
