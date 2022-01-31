 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Astonishing Baseball 21 update for 31 January 2022

It's raining training points!

Share · View all patches · Build 8120107 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks! We have another update this week, starting with the brand new "Tasks" feature!

Tasks are a way to get training points thanks to daily and weekly challenges. This will allow you to train more of your players while taking care of some interesting goals!

I also worked on a few improvements and reported bugs (Thanks again to Andy!). I hope you will enjoy this update, and as usual, you can come to our Discord server if you want to share your feedback!

https://discord.astonishing-sports.app/

Features and improvements

  • Daily and weekly tasks to earn training points
  • The position of players is now displayed in the watch list dialog
  • The team picker in the trades screen has been improved
  • The current season's number is now displayed in the "Load Game" screen
  • Refined UI for the rankings and team rankings screens
  • The minimum contract you can set in the UI is now 1M, which matches the minimum asked by players

Bug fixes

  • Fixing a really nasty bug with international scouting
  • UI fix for the rankings screen
  • UI fix for the scout details page
  • UI fix for the trades screen
  • UI fix for the playoffs tab in the season screen

Enjoy the update, and have a great week!

Changed files in this update

Astonishing Baseball 21 Content Depot 1680651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.