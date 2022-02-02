v1.7.3 Patch

Hi Galactic Survivalists!
In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.7.3 with some changes we have been working on. Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual - thanks a lot!
As always please note:
Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/
v1.7.3 B3649
Changes:
- Changes: Armored suits now have higher basic speed (Light: 1, Medium: 0.9, Heavy: 0.7)
- Changed: Reduced speed penalties on Armor and EVA boost; Slightly reduces speed gain of Mobility Boost
- Changed: Increased volume of Transportation Boost (100>250); added slight food and stamina drain increase
- Respawn at medic station: the search for a medic station is limited now to the local solar system as on big servers the DB query takes to long to search.
Fixes:
- Downgraded console IdMapping error log to normal logs
Changed files in this update