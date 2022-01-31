 Skip to content

Hero Lodge update for 31 January 2022

Patch 1.0.11b - Minor bugfixes

Patch 1.0.11b - Build 8119958

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug preventing Death Dust weapon from granting 1 AP on heal bubble.
  • Changed stats on Stygian Dress accessory (4 skill boost changed to +2 str)
  • Fixed level all stats hotkeys to not be overlapping w/ the bar (can level All with any of 1-5).
  • Fixed a bug where if dragoon got healed while rapid jabbing he could jump before rapid jab finished

    (and then his animations would bug out)
  • Added in failsafes for all bosses to make it so they can't go 5 turns in a row without guarding

    (in general won't change anything but should prevent RNG oppressive skill spam as well as reduce

    overpoweredness of lower resist skills/items)
  • Skills that damage self will now properly track in damage taken for the post combat graphs.
  • Fixed issue with HD NG+ phase 2 adds not being attackable in rare cases.
  • Fixed HD NG+ tail regrow layering issue.

