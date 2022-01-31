 Skip to content

Market Tycoon update for 31 January 2022

Market Tycoon 1.5.3 P.4

Hello Market Tycoon Fans, here with a quick bug fix update before continuing with more big updates.

Market Tycoon 1.5.3 P.4 Release notes:

  • Fixed stocking employees getting stuck in storage
  • Fixed items not getting auto-restocked when expired
  • Fixed camera zoom stopped working
  • Fixed displayed number of customers in the market is incorrect
  • Other small bug fixes and improvements

What do you want to see on the next update of Market Tycoon? More new features? More content (markets, shelves, fridges, freezers, etc)?

Do you want more items to place in your market? More wall and floor paint?

