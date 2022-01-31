Hello Market Tycoon Fans, here with a quick bug fix update before continuing with more big updates.

Market Tycoon 1.5.3 P.4 Release notes:

Fixed stocking employees getting stuck in storage

Fixed items not getting auto-restocked when expired

Fixed camera zoom stopped working

Fixed displayed number of customers in the market is incorrect

Other small bug fixes and improvements

What do you want to see on the next update of Market Tycoon? More new features? More content (markets, shelves, fridges, freezers, etc)?

Do you want more items to place in your market? More wall and floor paint?

